F1 tests: Ferrari is already catching up before the crucial last week

Ferrari faces a criticism last week of winter tests after admitting that they have already lagged behind Mercedes and Red Bull in F1 2020.

Ferrari has been the main rival in the Mercedes championship in the last three seasons and, although it opted for a more conservative approach with its start for the 2020 tests in terms of lap times last week, it hoped to quickly unlock the potential of its "very different,quot; new car.

But team leader Mattia Binotto admitted that Test One was "harder,quot; for Scuderia than expected, and that the most successful F1 team is already at the last moment before the start of the season.

"I think Ferrari will be a whisk when you consider the season in general, but will it be a whisk already in Australia? Maybe not," Binotto told Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 in Barcelona.

"I have certainly seen that Mercedes and Red Bull are very fast in these early days."

He added that Ferrari "was not as optimistic as last year," when they talked about the tests, since they illuminated the time sheets.

The fastest laps of winter tests per team Equipment Driver Day trial Tire Time Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Day Three C5 (softer) 1: 15,732 Alfa Romeo Kimi raikkonen Day two C5 (softer) 1: 17,091 Renault Esteban Ocon Day Three C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,102 Racing point Lance Walk Day Three C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,338 AlphaTauri Daniil Kvyat Day Three C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,427 Red Bull Max Verstappen Day one C2 (2nd most difficult) 1: 17,516 McLaren Carlos Sainz Day one C3 (Softs) 1: 17,842 Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Day two C4 (2nd softer) 1: 18,154 Williams George Russell Day one C3 (Softs) 1: 18,168 Haas Romain Grosjean Day Three C3 (Softs) 1: 18,380

"The others are faster than us right now, I think," he said. "How much faster I think it's hard to judge.

"Do we have concerns? Certainly, yes, when you're not as fast as you would like to be."

Ferrari finished the first week of testing as the eighth fastest team, more than two seconds less than Mercedes, but did not complete any performance races. His long-term pace seemed more encouraging, with Sebastian Vettel insisting that the SF1000 had more aerodynamic load than last year's car and was a "definitive step."

Ferrari will have a clearer idea if their initial concerns about the hierarchical order are justified in Test Two, when teams usually run qualifying laps.

The third day of testing stopped temporarily after the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel stopped at the exit of curve 12.

"Maybe we will see a little more, and then, going to Australia, I think we will have some answers," Vettel said.

Binotto added: "It's a very long season, with 22 races potentially, so I think there will be time to recover eventually. But let's wait (Test two) and wait for Australia to assess what the true performance is."

Vettel and Leclerc are the same, but Ferrari prepared for orders.

Ferrari also said they are ready to use the team's orders again in 2020 despite claiming that Vettel and Charles Leclerc will start the season with the same status.

Vettel started 2019 with priority before Leclerc, in his first season at Ferrari, quickly demonstrated that he was a rival for the four-time champion, and finally finished ahead of him in the final standings.

"It was a fantastic and excellent season last year," said Binotto de Leclerc. "I think he has shown that he can do it. So I think it is right that they are at the same level to start the 2020 season."

"They also know that the team has the first priority, so team orders can still be there. I don't say they are free to compete and there will be no team orders."

"Therefore, there may be orders from the team for the benefit of the entire team. But it has to be a clear situation."

Equal conditions could lead to more controversies on the track, which Vettel and Leclerc had in their first year as teammates, but Binotto is confident that their pilots have learned from 2019.

"I think that last year has been very useful for them and for me to know each other, understand how we should behave and what the rules should be in the team, what priority the team has first," he added.

"I think the two drivers now know each other much better and are behaving well."

