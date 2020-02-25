Every great new Google Maps feature you should know after this month’s big update: BGR

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the launch of Google Maps, and I have to say immediately that I am certainly surprised at how much I have come to trust the iOS version of the application much more than the native version of Apple itself. product map over the years, and not only to help me navigate from one point to another, either. Like more than one billion people worldwide, I now depend on Google Maps for everything from instructions to just getting more information about the world around me, from everything, from opening a business "page,quot; within Maps to make a call quickly from there, to check the hours of operation, see what's around me, share ETA with friends and loved ones, and much more.

In honor of reaching such an auspicious milestone in 2020, Google has presented a huge new update for the service that includes a new look (complete with a new mobile application icon), as well as a series of new features built into the product. Here's a summary of everything new in the Android and iOS versions of Google Maps, including the five new tabs that you should have access to right now that will open many more Google Maps features. They are called Explore, Switch, Save, Contribute and Updates.

%MINIFYHTML3a8867cf64120890a6dbb559a14c4d6411% %MINIFYHTML3a8867cf64120890a6dbb559a14c4d6412%

This is what each of those five tabs, which you can see in the previous animation, will help you achieve:

To explore : This tab is intended to provide you with the information you need prior to you really need a map to help you navigate there. The idea is to select this tab to find a place for lunch or, for example, some quality entertainment options around you. The information, qualifications, reviews and more detailed details about 200 million places worldwide will appear at that time, at that time you can decide how to get there, you know.

: This tab is intended to provide you with the information you need prior to you really need a map to help you navigate there. The idea is to select this tab to find a place for lunch or, for example, some quality entertainment options around you. The information, qualifications, reviews and more detailed details about 200 million places worldwide will appear at that time, at that time you can decide how to get there, you know. Commute : This tab will help you ensure that you are on the most efficient route for any trip you are on, whether you are in a car or traveling by public transport. You can set up a daily trip, get real-time traffic updates, as well as suggestions for alternative routes. In addition, starting in March, Google Maps will launch new functionality worldwide that is based on the overcrowded predictions that Google presented last year so you can see how crowded your public transportation is likely to be. What comes next are crowdsourcing data that includes whether passengers have marked the temperature on this trip as cold or warm, and which public transportation lines have accessibility assistance, have accessible entrances and seats, an accessible stop button and / or high visibility LED lighting. In addition, in regions where transit systems have designated sections or carriages for women, Google Maps will help show that information along with whether other passengers abide by it. And finally, you can see if a public transport line has enough security protections.

: This tab will help you ensure that you are on the most efficient route for any trip you are on, whether you are in a car or traveling by public transport. You can set up a daily trip, get real-time traffic updates, as well as suggestions for alternative routes. In addition, starting in March, Google Maps will launch new functionality worldwide that is based on the overcrowded predictions that Google presented last year so you can see how crowded your public transportation is likely to be. What comes next are crowdsourcing data that includes whether passengers have marked the temperature on this trip as cold or warm, and which public transportation lines have accessibility assistance, have accessible entrances and seats, an accessible stop button and / or high visibility LED lighting. In addition, in regions where transit systems have designated sections or carriages for women, Google Maps will help show that information along with whether other passengers abide by it. And finally, you can see if a public transport line has enough security protections. Saved : This is the tab in which, as its name says, you can "save,quot; important places where you have been or want to visit. Especially useful for an upcoming trip or to plan a vacation.

: This is the tab in which, as its name says, you can "save,quot; important places where you have been or want to visit. Especially useful for an upcoming trip or to plan a vacation. Contribute : Google Maps crowdsourcing data can be found here. It makes a lot of sense for Google to add something like this, because this is where I would presumably seek knowledge about roads, landmarks and local businesses of the people who live where you travel. Users will share everything from business reviews to photos (as well as places that users identify missing on Google Maps) here.

: Google Maps crowdsourcing data can be found here. It makes a lot of sense for Google to add something like this, because this is where I would presumably seek knowledge about roads, landmarks and local businesses of the people who live where you travel. Users will share everything from business reviews to photos (as well as places that users identify missing on Google Maps) here. Updates: Since there will now be many new activities and data that will flow to Google Maps thanks to all these new features, Google has also decided that this tab will serve as a source of information on the trends of the application at any given time. You will touch here to see must-see places of local experts, as well as to chat directly with companies to get answers to your questions.

As if all this was not enough to underline how complete Google Maps has become in the 15 years since its launch, Google says it will also expand the Live View feature presented last year, which combines real-world images of Google Street View , as well as the power of machine learning and smartphone sensors.

Live View on Google Maps now shows users their environment, with superimposed addresses actually augmented. In the coming months, additional capabilities will be tested, according to Google, "starting with better assistance every time you are looking for a place. You can quickly see how far and in which direction a place is located."

Maria's favorite @Google Maps The function is & # 39; Live view & # 39; With Live View you can see addresses located in the real world, as well as a small mini map at the bottom of your screen 🤳🗺️ Watch the video below to learn how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/0l47Ki4v5l – Google United Kingdom (@GoogleUK) February 7, 2020