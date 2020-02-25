Eva Marcille thinks that NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore will never make peace – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTMLb0b8a9c3634d5f040a023d170cf238cd11% %MINIFYHTMLb0b8a9c3634d5f040a023d170cf238cd12%

Eva Marcille believes that there is not much chance that Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes will end their enmity. As far as she is concerned, "some people you just don't get along with,quot;, and she thinks that is the case with RHOA's enemies.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Eva shared her opinion about the dispute between the two ladies that has been going on for a long time.

Andy simply asked him what he thought it would take NeNe and Kenya to bury the ax.

Eva told the head of Bravo and fellow guest, Tyra Banks, that I think I think I reconciled with the fact, and Kenya has at least, that they are simply not friends. Some people you just don't get along with. "

And that was not all he had to say about it.

Eva argued that, in her opinion, Kenya and NeNe can be respectful of each other without being friends.

‘Certain friendships you want to repair. And sometimes it's over, you know, the season is over. Therefore, I don't think they are best friends in the short term. "

Fans have been aware of the housewives' dispute for a long time and Eva's response confirmed that it is as explosive as ever behind the scenes.

That said, it seems they don't plan to reconcile soon.

Not to mention that NeNe is convinced that Kenya is trying to make her look like the villain.

An internal source that previously shared through HollywoodLife that NeNe feels that Kenya will become the queen of RHOA and feels that she is frustrated because this will never happen with her (NeNe) on the show. He feels that when the cameras are rolling, he always makes calculated attempts to turn her into a villain while pressing his buttons to try to put fans and the network against him "



