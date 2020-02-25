Eva Marcille has something interesting to say about happiness: it also honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Eva Marcille told her fans something about happiness in her latest message she recently shared on her social media account. She is talking about altruism and trying to be happy for someone else because someday your time will also come.

Here is the message Eva shared, and that made everyone in the comments excited.

Someone said: ‘just practice being happy. I love being around happy people … but if you are a sad girl, I have you❤️ everyone needs to be raised, "and another follower posted this:" I don't need to practice. It is genuine. "

A fan published: ‘This. If I got all the blessings, it would be a waste of FA. Some things are simply not for me, and they are for you. And it's fine. & # 39;

Someone else is really happy for Eva these days and said: ‘I'm happy for you, love. You have a beautiful family and you have come a long way from the girl you used to be. "

A follower said: ‘I love this. Thank you for sharing the beautiful Eva, "and someone else posted this:" Some people can't do that @evamarcille … All they know how to do is be Negative all the time. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Right! I have never been jealous of another person because I know that my father will give me everything he does … All I have to do is wait. "

Eva also shared a photo with Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna Bryant, after the emotional ceremony that took place yesterday.

‘Still with a broken heart. Continually praying for Vanessa and her family, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘it just breaks me every time I try to think about what Vanessa is going through … I can never understand this kind of loss. God, please help her. If I had ever wished that God would really intervene in the daily situation of humans instead of letting things just develop, it would be in the case of Vanessa. Too much pain and heartbreak for a single woman. Telepathically send all the love in this world and in heaven to her. "

Many people sent their prayers to Vanessa and the whole family.



