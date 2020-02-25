Europe refuses to close borders as Italian coronavirus cases jump | Coronavirus outbreak news

The European neighbors of Italy have pledged to keep the borders open despite the new coronavirus that spreads across the country to Tuscany and Sicily and an increase in the number of infected people.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed the mismanagement in a hospital in the north of the country for the outbreak, with the death toll in Italy rising to 11 and infections to 322, the largest number of people infected in Europe.

All those who have died so far in Italy were elderly or had pre-existing medical conditions.

Although the number of infections continues to rise, the health ministers of the residents of Italy, meeting in Rome together with the EU health commissioner, said Tuesday that closing the borders would be a "disproportionate and ineffective,quot; measure.

"We are talking about a virus that does not respect borders," said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

His German counterpart, Jens Spahn, who was also at the meeting in Rome, said they were "taking the situation very, very seriously."

"The coronavirus first arrived in Europe in a situation where we do not understand all the infection chains and cannot connect directly to China."

"This means that we have to face a new situation. I have said that it could get worse before it improves and this evaluation is still maintained."

Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while three emerged in Sicily, including a husband and wife from the most affected region of Lombardy, where 240 people tested positive.

The Liguria region, known as the Italian Riviera, also reported its first case.

The eleventh death of Italy, a 76-year-old woman in the Veneto region, was announced Tuesday night by the region, according to multiple media sources. The next official toll update was expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were confined to their rooms at a hotel in Tenerife in Spain after an Italian tourist was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, health officials in the Canary Islands said.

Croatia confirmed the first case in the Balkan region after it was discovered that a young man who recently returned from Italy, who is in the Adriatic from Croatia, became infected.

Austria also saw its first two cases confirmed on Tuesday in the province of Tyrol, which borders Italy. One was an Italian receptionist who worked in a hotel in the alpine city of Innsbruck, which was consequently closed.

Switzerland also reported its first case.

France reported two new cases, one of which a Frenchman recently returned from Lombardy.

While the borders remain open, several governments have announced additional measures for incoming travelers, particularly from the two northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

They range from medical exams to special doors at airports and recommendations for self-isolation.

Conte insisted that Italy's health protocols were "among the most rigorous."

But on Tuesday night, France's junior transport minister recommended that people avoid traveling to parts of Italy affected by the outbreak.

Extensive measures to stop the spread of the virus have affected tens of millions of people in northern Italy, with the closure of schools and the cancellation of cultural and sporting events.

Several upcoming football matches in the Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors.

The Irish government recommended the cancellation of the Six Nations rugby match next month in Dublin with Italy.

The production of the latest "Mission: Impossible,quot; movie, starring Tom Cruise in Venice, also stopped, while the Milan Furniture Fair, which was scheduled for late April, has now been delayed until June.

The main center of infection in Italy has been the city of Codogno, a city of about 15,000 people about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Milan.

Codogno and several other cities in northern Italy have been isolated.

The 38-year-old man nicknamed "Patient One,quot; by Italian media was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday in Codogno, and it is believed that much of the cases in the most affected region of Lombardy date back to him.

It is believed that his very pregnant wife, several doctors, staff and patients in the hospital have infected the virus.