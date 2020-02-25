Europa League last draw: everything you need to know | Soccer news

Arsenal, Celtic, Wolves, Manchester United and Rangers are looking to reserve their place; Follow the raffle of the last 16 with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app





The wolves are in a command position to make the last 16 against Espanyol

The draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League will take place on Friday, with five British clubs hoping to be in the boat.

When is the draw?

Manchester United must beat the Brugge Club to reserve their place

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League takes place on Friday February 28 in Nyon, with the procedures scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. UK time. You can follow him on Sky sports news and with our live blog in the Sky sports Website and application.

Who will be in the draw?

Alexandre Lacazette has given Arsenal an advantage to protect against Olympiakos

Wolves (ENG) / Espanyol (ESP) (Agg: 4-0)

Sporting CP (POR) / Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) (Agg: 3-1)

Getafe (ESP) / Ajax (NED) (Agg: 2-0)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) / Porto (POR) (Agg: 2-1)

Copenhagen (DEN) / Celtic (SCO) (Agg: 1-1)

APOEL (CYP) / Basel (SUI) (Agg: 0-3)

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Sevilla (ESP) (Agg: 1-1)

Olympiakos (GRE) / Arsenal (ENG) (Agg: 0-1)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) / LASK (AUT) (Agg: 1-1)

Club Brugge (BEL) / Manchester United (ENG) (Agg: 1-1)

Ludogorets (BUL) / Inter Milan (ITA) (Agg: 0-2)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT) (Agg: 4-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) / Benfica (POR) (Agg: 2-1)

Wolfsburg (GER) / Malmo (SWE) (Agg: 2-1)

AS Roma (ITA) / Gent (BEL) (Agg: 1-0)

Rangers (SCO) / Braga (POR) (Agg: 3-2)

How does the draw work?

The Rangers hopes to progress are in the balance against Braga

For the draw for the round of 16 last December, there was a rather complicated process that involved seeded teams, winners of Europa League groups and those teams that entered the competition that finished third in their respective Champions League groups.

Clubs of the same nation could not face each other, but those restrictions and sowings are eliminated in the last stage of 16. In essence, any team can be provisionally drawn against one of its other 15 remaining sides (except for the restrictions announced before the draw).

When are the last 16 draws?

Celtic scored a goal as a crucial visitor in the draw with Copenhagen last week

The first stages are scheduled for Thursday, March 12, and the second stages will be held a week later, on March 19. The draw for both the quarterfinals and the semifinals will take place on March 20.