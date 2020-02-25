Ethiopia will release high-profile prisoners "for the national good,quot; | News

Ethiopia has announced that it would release dozens of high-profile prisoners from the jail, including opposition activists arrested for an alleged coup d'etat and other high-ranking government critics.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office said Tuesday that investigations against 63 people had been withdrawn and that they would be released from custody later this week "for the national good."

"The Ethiopian government hopes to expand the political and democratic space in the country with the release,quot; of these individuals, said spokesman Zinabu Tunu.

Among those who will be released are cadres from the Amhara National Movement (NAMA), an ethno-nationalist opposition group accused of attacks last year that the government described as an attempt at a regional coup d'etat.

Hundreds were arrested after June's violence in northern Ethiopia, which left five senior officials dead and increased pressure on a government struggling to cope with ethnic tensions.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had been praised for loosening control in Ethiopia, authoritatively long, and then received the Nobel Peace Prize, was charged at the time of using violence as a pretext to imprison critics.

NAMA President Belete Molla said his officials should never have been jailed in the first place and welcomed the announcement of his release.

"We consider his imprisonment as an act of political motivation aimed at weakening Amhara's nationalism," he told AFP news agency.

Among others scheduled for release are activists from the Sidama ethnic group, who voted in November to form their own regional state after a long campaign for greater autonomy.

Biniam Tewolde, former deputy director of the Ethiopian cyberintelligence agency INSA, which was jailed in 2018 for corruption, is also among the pardoned, his lawyer Haileselassie Gebremedhin told AFP.

Authoritarian Trends

Critics have accused Abiy of authoritarian tendencies, including locking up his opponents, even when he embarked on radical reforms to foster a more open political and media environment.

Ethiopia is scheduled to hold elections in August and Abiy hopes to secure a mandate to carry out an ambitious agenda of political and economic reforms.

But opposition parties and civil society organizations have questioned whether the elections will be peaceful and credible.

Ethnic violence has persisted since Abiy was named in 2018 after several years of anti-government protests.

About 30 people were injured Sunday in an explosion at a rally in favor of Abiy in Ambo, approximately 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital, Addis Ababa.