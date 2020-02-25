ESPN Cleveland suspends Tony Grossi for calling Baker Mayfield "dwarf,quot;

ESPN Cleveland announced Tuesday that it suspended Tony Grossi after comments he made on a microphone about Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

%MINIFYHTML0dc47c300309a370859eae09605359db11% %MINIFYHTML0dc47c300309a370859eae09605359db12%

Grossi, a well-known reporter in Cleveland, was talking to Tony Rizzo about the NFL quarterbacks and apparently didn't know his microphone was live. The audio is low, so it is difficult to understand what the full context of the discussion was, but one can clearly hear that Grossi uses the derogatory term "dwarf,quot; when referring to Mayfield.

Rizzo could be heard saying: "Wentz, Watson, Mahomes and now Burrow." Grossi replies: "And who do we have? A dwarf."

A stronger version of the audio can be heard below.

ESPN Cleveland released the following statement about the incident:

"We are aware of Tony Grossi's statement about Baker Mayfield. The term Tony used is a derogatory insult to describe Little People. Good Karma Brands will not tolerate derogatory language that degrades others or groups of people. We are addressing this issue directly. with Tony, and although we normally do not comment on personnel matters, we want to share that we have made the decision to immediately and indefinitely suspend Tony Grossi, and we will seek sensitivity training and inclusion for all of our content teams in our company "From Good Karma Grands to our fans, our partners, the Browns and Baker Mayfield, we're sorry."

Grossi, a unique personality, is a controversial figure in Cleveland. He and Mayfield got into this in late October when Grossi asked about a failure in the Browns' lead against the Patriots. Mayfield called it "the dumbest question you could ask." The QB finally turned away from the media saying, "Jesus, Tony."

Grossi's suspension is undefined.