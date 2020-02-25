Erratic driver crashes into the San Francisco police car in the Twin Peaks neighborhood – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A vehicle that was driving erratically intentionally collided with a vehicle from the San Francisco Police Department in the city's Twin Peaks neighborhood on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the Twin Peaks neighborhood at 90 Crown Terrace after 9:15 p.m. SFPD said officers responded to the Haight and Ashbury streets area after receiving multiple reports of an SUV driving recklessly.

According to witnesses, the suspect vehicle caused property damage in the area and struck several parked vehicles.

Officers found the suspicious vehicle on Crown Terrace and Twin Peaks Boulevard. Police said the suspect intentionally crashed into a marked SFPD vehicle with officers inside. They were not injured in the crash.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle, a man and a woman, were arrested. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

No other details available immediately.