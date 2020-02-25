Erdogan says two Turkish troops were killed in Libya | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTMLc8083ee29a0f1d776ef16384df37f2e211% %MINIFYHTMLc8083ee29a0f1d776ef16384df37f2e212%

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said two Turkish troops were killed in Libya, where they support the UN-recognized government in the conflict in the state of North Africa.

Turkey provides military support to the Government of National Agreement (GNA), based in the capital, Tripoli. Since April, the city has been attacked by forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, which is aligned with a rival administration based in the east of the country.

Last year, Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation agreement and since then Turkey has sent allied Syrian troops and fighters there.

"We have two martyrs there in Libya," Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday before leaving for Azerbaijan on an official visit. The president had previously said that Turkey had "several martyrs,quot; in Libya.

Erdogan also stressed that the fighters of the Syrian National Army, a rebel group backed by Turkey fighting the pro-Damascus forces in northern Syria, were working with Turkish personnel in Libya.

"Those who go from Syria, from the Syrian National Army, have a common goal. They are there within the framework of these common goals … Our brothers who are with us in Syria see that being there with us is an honor," Erdogan added. . .

On Sunday, the Haftar Libyan National Army (LNA) said they had killed 16 Turkish soldiers in recent weeks. Since the deployment of Turkish soldiers and sophisticated equipment for the GNA, the LNA has lost some of its profits. The LNA is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

At a summit in Berlin last month, world powers agreed that hostilities must stop in Libya while a political process is taking place. Since then, Ankara accused Haftar of violating the ceasefire and said that his guarantees regarding the UN arms embargo on Libya depended on a lasting truce.

The ceasefire talks between the conflicting parties in Libya, which resumed last week after a pause over clashes on the ground, were in the "right direction," the UN envoy for Libya said on Friday. But lawmakers based in areas under Haftar's control said Monday they would not participate in talks with politicians allied to the GNA.