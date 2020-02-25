Enter the house of Katie Holmes Calabasas for $ 4 million

Katie Holmes He is saying goodbye to a special property.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Calabasas house linked to the actress sold for a little over $ 4 million.

Located in a private cul-de-sac, the property has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, one of which is a guest house.

For those who love to entertain or cool off during the hot summer months, the house has a large pool with a sunken campfire area, a large lawn area and a sports court.

And despite the contemporary Tudor-inspired construction that was built in 2007, the half-acre lot borders underdeveloped land, which makes it a rather private getaway.

For those who expect to see the property that was last listed in November, they are in luck! From the beautiful master bedroom to the spacious kitchen, perfect for any chef, we have to wonder why Katie would want to leave.