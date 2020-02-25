English captain Heather Knight: "Every game is a must win,quot; | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML2c32a68799ca52fa9b739dc3ceb481ab11% %MINIFYHTML2c32a68799ca52fa9b739dc3ceb481ab12%









English captain Heather Knight talks about the challenge of facing Thailand in her second match of the T20 Women's World Cup on Wednesday morning

Heather Knight wants England to show her competitive worth against Thailand in the ICC Women's World Cup T20 on Wednesday.

England was left behind by the defeat against South Africa in their first game, which made their second clash in Canberra very important.

"All games must win for us from now on," said Captain Knight in icc-cricket.com

"It is very important after the other night that we have a really strong performance and go out to fight."

England vs Thailand Women Live

"This team has shown a history of that. When we have had a bad performance and we have not started so well, the way we recover in the next game has been outstanding."

"We are going to have to do that against Thailand."

A batting performance below par cost them against the Proteas, with South Africa winning by six wickets.

England was hit by South Africa in their first game

Knight doesn't think there should be a radical change: "As players, you must be flexible and every ball can be really important, so we have to get used to that."

"You must be open-minded, to park the ego sometimes and know that the work you are doing is adequate for the team. We have not lost clarity, we just had a bad day and we are looking to correct it."