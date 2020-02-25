Easysland ready to face Tiger | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML448c249d9895bcaca7d7d50e499e893d11% %MINIFYHTML448c249d9895bcaca7d7d50e499e893d12%





Frank Berry, JP McManus career manager

Easysland is still ongoing for a fascinating clash with Tiger Roll at Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The six-year-old, trained in France, has shown that it could be a real threat to the dual hero Grand National, who will seek to win next month's race for the third consecutive year, and the fifth time in his stellar career at the Festival.

Easysland was bought by owner JP McManus after winning in his first attempt on the field across Cheltenham in December.

He is still based on coach David Cottin in Lamorlaye and impressed in his first career for his new owner when he was a convincing winner in a cross country chase in Pau earlier this month.

"They are very happy with him in France and the plan is to go to Cheltenham, everything is fine," said McManus race manager Frank Berry.

"He won very well there and went well in the race. We are eager to run it in Cheltenham."

"It should be an exciting race with Tiger Roll."