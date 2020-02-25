Driver and passenger arrested in double DWI – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police in Blaine reported an unusual pair of arrests related to a DWI traffic stop last weekend.

Police said the arrest caused the driver to be arrested for driving while intoxicated, but the driver's passenger soon joined the action.

The passenger, police said, put the vehicle in reverse during the traffic stop, which caused the vehicle to collide with the officer's patrol car.

That person was also arrested by DWI, police said.

"Fact: it is not necessary to be in the driver's seat of a vehicle to be arrested by DWI," the department said. "As long as you have physical control of the vehicle, you can be arrested by DWI if it is damaged."