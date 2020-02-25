Drew Carey pays emotional tribute to former fiance Amie Harwick – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Drew Carey opened for the first time on his weekly satellite radio show with a tearful tribute to his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick.

The show aired on Friday, about a week after Harwick's death and presented a list of songs that the couple used to hear together.

“Even after we finished, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke the engagement, I was still so in love with her and she loved me again, "Carey said through tears." And I can never hear these songs again without thinking of her. "

Some of the songs included "Can & # 39; t Take My Eyes Off You,quot; by Four Seasons, "Dedicated to the One I Love,quot; by "5,quot; Royales and "A Girl Like You,quot; by The Rascals, according to Sirius XM Radio.

Carey and Harwick got engaged in 2018 and separated about a year later.

"So, this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like her," Carey said.

Police say Harwick was strangled and thrown from his third floor balcony in Hollywood Hills on February 15. Her ex boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was charged with his murder.