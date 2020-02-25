Home Entertainment Doja Cat denies being drugged in a viral video: "I snort for...

Doja Cat denies being drugged in a viral video: "I snort for dressing like a bitch all the time!"

Rapper Doja Cat has denied accusations from social media fans that she was drugged with cocaine after posting a live video that unleashed the rumors.

In the video, Doja talked and laughed while repeatedly cleaning and rubbing his nose, a movement that is often attributed to cocaine users.

But Doja says he only had "boogers."

"I think I was afraid of having boogers, but if you want to worry about me taking cocaine, that's fine, at least that matters to you. That's good of you all," he said according to The JasmineBrand.

