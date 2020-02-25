Does Zoya Akhtar want to make a gangster movie?

Zoya Akhtar has made a dent in Bollywood. His latest release, Gully Boy, was a great success and moved the audience. Gully Boy was not only a blockbuster, but also received a lot of love and respect from critics. In a recent interview, the director was sincere about what drives her to make films.

Speaking of the same, he said: "I like movies too much. I see all kinds of movies. In a way, all filmmakers are basically audience. Because you love movies, that's why you're here chasing him like your life, your compulsion, your profession. I like most genres. So, tomorrow if I want to repeat a road movie or a rap movie, I will do it. I will do what I want. Any story that excites me … "

%MINIFYHTML16455eb8e581c1f06d5c9abeede567e913% %MINIFYHTML16455eb8e581c1f06d5c9abeede567e914%

Zoya also revealed that she is currently looking for a good story that revolves around the life of the gangsters or is a police drama. She said: "Now that's my favorite genre, but I haven't found any material I want to tell, but I'm actively looking for it because I want to make one." Well, we hope she finishes a script soon.