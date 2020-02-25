Do you request a REAL ID? Come prepared with documents and endless patience – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d11% %MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d12%

– Anyone planning a getaway later this year may have to pack their patience first.

Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans have discovered that there is a long wait for REAL IDs.

Officials from the Division of Driver and Vehicle Services of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say the state is processing REAL ID applications since January 3. For the improved ID, it is December 23.

%MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d13% %MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d14%

REAL ID will be necessary to fly in the country, while Enhanced ID also allows people to travel to Canada or Mexico by land or water.

%MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d15% %MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d16%

That is above the waiting times to clench the teeth that people experience once they reach a DVS location.

"I hoped it was only an hour or two," said client Michelle Lipetzky.

"I arrived here and I expected it to be maybe an hour," said client Sarah Montano.

READ MORE: What are the biggest mistakes people make with REAL ID applications?

Both went to the DVS location on Auto Club Way in St. Louis Park, and both waited for about five hours while trying to obtain a REAL or improved identification.

"I had to go home and get another document to prove that I changed my name," Montano said.

"He didn't have all the documentation he needed. They are very specific about what he needs," Lipetzky said.

DVS officials tell Up News Info that they average 19,000 REAL ID requests per week. And even after successfully completing the application process, another round of waiting begins.

It takes at least eight weeks to obtain a REAL ID, which will be necessary to fly nationwide in October. It is 10 to 12 weeks for those who obtain an improved identification. Montano got it.

"It's a little painful to have to keep the paper (license) and everything, but it's not surprising," he said. "As long as they do well, I don't care."

DVS officials said they are working to reduce the delay through volunteer overtime and share the workload with other DVS staff.

If you do not want to request a REAL ID, you can still fly nationwide after October 1, as long as you use a passport, an enhanced ID if you already have one, or a photo ID issued by the tribe.

After not bringing the correct documentation for the REAL ID application process, Lipetzky decided to obtain a standard driver's license. She plans to use her passport to travel in the future.

"I don't like to carry my passport, it's a nuisance," he said.

As of February 13, DVS officials said 4,121,875 Minnesotans have a standard driver's license or identification. But only 12.5% ​​of that total are holders of REAL or enhanced identification cards.

You can also track your identification request online through the DVS "Where is my license,quot; page.