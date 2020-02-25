Do not abandon Faith Winter's paid family leave plan due to some proof of ideological purity

%MINIFYHTMLeefccdcd7f7c0cd1fffcf5cdb1a4788c11% %MINIFYHTMLeefccdcd7f7c0cd1fffcf5cdb1a4788c12%

Senator Faith Winter has been trying to solve a problem so intractable that the entire nation has dealt with it for decades: how to provide workers with paid leave when they or a family member, including newborns, need attention.

Winter has been working diligently on this issue in Colorado for years. She has patiently educated us about the need for paid family leave. He has researched policies in other states extensively. She has commissioned a working group to study the issue and has been willing to commit.

Unfortunately, it seems that compromise is now a bad word in American politics. Two co-sponsors of Winter's paid family leave bill withdrew their support just as the Colorado General Assembly began considering the legislation. Representative Matt Gray has kept his name on the bill, which means that it is still possible for legislation to pass through the Senate and the House, even without the co-sponsors, Representative Monica Duran and Senator Angela Williams.

We do not mean that this is an easy policy to develop and implement; In fact, it is extremely difficult. Up News Info editorial board was still investigating the details of Winter's bill when we learned that it seemed likely that the bill would die, not from the opposition of the right but from the opposition of the left.

Why is that so worrying? It is a symptom of the times when our political parties are discouraging commitment and favoring a "my way or the road,quot; mentality. The art of compromise is something that Colorado politicians are acclaimed for adopting and the last thing Colorado residents should want is a blocked system.

We believe there are several ways to ensure that Colorado employees receive a payment during extended leave periods to care for a sick or dying relative, to take care of a long-term illness or for a newborn. To clarify, most full-time employees who have been with a company for at least one year are already guaranteed job protection for 12 weeks through federal law for many of those emergency needs, including the birth of a son for both men and women. The trick is to find a way to pay for everything, or at least a part, of that permit.

As we understand the legislation proposed by Winters and Gray, an employee must have worked 180 days with a company before state law mandated that the employer grant paid leave. That's 36 weeks of work or half a year for a full-time employee before qualifying. That is a much more complete coverage than the status quo and is surely a step in the right direction. It would also allow part-time workers to obtain coverage, although it may take more than a year to reach the 180-day mark if it is part-time work. Could any commitment be made to ensure that part-time employees are covered more quickly? We hope lawmakers can solve that problem. Requiring a period of continuous work before an employee is eligible for the benefit can protect employers, but more and more Americans are working on multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

It would be a shame for these ideas, who is covered and for how long, and the best mechanism to finance that coverage, not having a hearing because legislators are not willing to compromise or may not be willing to really address community concerns Business of this state. .

Perhaps the legislation is too complicated for us to hope that it will be passed in the middle of the legislative session, but at least Winter's bill deserves a sound hearing that resolves all the potential defects and benefits of this approach to the problem of paid family leave. .

Employees and employers deserve the opportunity of a system that works for everyone.

