Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker shine in the trailer of Sheer Qorma

Five days after the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we see the progress of another film entitled Sheer Qorma that also addresses the issue of homosexuality and the fight against homophobia. Post the verdict of Section 377, we have seen that Bollywood produces much more content to raise awareness about the same among ordinary people and this is another addition to the list.

Sheer Qorma is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and introduces Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta playing a homosexual couple. Shabana Azmi plays Divya's mother in the movie that refuses to accept her daughter's choices and treats their relationship as suffering for her "sins."

Director Faraz Arif Ansari talked about his cast before the trailer was released. He said: "The character of Shabana ji is the mother we all deserve, Mother India of the 21st century. Divya and Swara are two famous names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA + community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the movie, I had Divya in mind and I already saw her playing this role. ”

