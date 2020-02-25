Dillian Whyte still wants to resolve the dispute with Deontay Wilder even without the WBC title | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLd95d3f214dd2d809866c090c357b013711% %MINIFYHTMLd95d3f214dd2d809866c090c357b013712%







Dillian Whyte has ruled out Deontay Wilder's complaints about the defeat of Tyson Fury, but he still wants to resolve his enmity with the American, even without the WBC title.

The South Londoner was denied the opportunity to inflict a first defeat on Wilder, who suffered a defeat in the seventh round against Fury the weekend that ended his reign of the WBC title.

Later, Wilder suggested that his extravagant ring attire was too heavy and weakened his legs before the opening bell.

Carl Froch says that Wilder's comments on the defeat of Tyson Fury are 'ridiculous'

But whyte said Sky sports news: "Your outfit, you try it on before the fight. For that kind of outfit, you need at least three, four accessories. You're telling me, somewhere between those three, four accessories, he didn't think & # 39; eh, This is a bit heavy, it could affect my legs.

"He only speaks c ** p. He has the same weight as a backpack. I think in the army, the backpack they carry is 60 or 70 kilos or something and those guys march in a backpack for days and are half of the size of him.

"It just shows you how much rubbish the guy is talking about. How cheated he is. How can an outfit wear your legs? He should do what Tyson did, have someone take him to the ring."

Wilder has exchanged heated words with Whyte

Whyte has been frustrated in his search for Wilder, despite being the WBC's No. 1 challenger since 2017, and was told that he should wait until February 2021 to receive a fight for the mandatory WBC title.

& # 39; The Body Snatcher & # 39; He believes that Wilder will be beaten "worse this time,quot; in an expected rematch with Fury, but he still wants to resolve his enmity with the American in the future.

"I am disappointed, but I will still fight with the man," Whyte said. "I've waited so long to fight the guy. I've been chasing him for so long and he's a coward."

"I will still fight him. Belt or no belt. It's more than the belt with him.

"I didn't want to give myself a chance when I was a champion, so you could give me a chance now that you're not a champion. It's disappointing, because Tyson Fury did what I've been saying I could do and he did it., Not exactly as he would have done, because I would have knocked him out.

"If he had hurt him, he would have had a proper shooting with him, and he would have knocked him out. Tyson stopped him in a good way, but would have stopped him on the floor."