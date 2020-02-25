Did Kim Kardashian kick her mother, Kris Jenner, out of the car to take a picture?

Several photos that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram account are becoming viral for the wrong reasons. Kim has 161.1 million followers on Instagram and it's not uncommon for the photos she shares to have a reaction. She is an influencer in social networks and her photos and videos are guaranteed to get an answer, but this is a very new point for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. First, it must be said that there is nothing to support the rumors that circulate around Kim and her mother Kris Jenner. You see, on Sunday, Kim shared two photos. In the first photo, Kim is seen sitting next to her mother in the backseat of a car. Kim shows the peace sign and Kris Jenner smiles sweetly at the camera.

Kim captioned the photos with the following: Best mom in the world.

Fans didn't take long to realize that in the slide show of the photo, the first photo showed Kim and her mother, while the second photo was from Kim alone.

Soon, comments began to flood Kim's social media accounts suggesting that she had thrown her mother out of the car so she could take a selfie!

You can see the photos that Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram below.

The idea that Kim Kardashian would throw her mother out of a car to take the perfect selfie doesn't seem plausible. First, Kim captioned the photos with "The best mom in the world!" It seems unlikely that she would have thrown her mother and then, a few moments later, called her the best mother. Although some think that is exactly what she did!

There are some people who say that Kim kicked Kris Jenner out of the car and then thanked her by telling her she was the best mother for letting Kim have the whole car just for her selfie!

What you think? Do people read too much in the photos? While many say that both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner look beautiful in the photos, they can't help wondering what happened to Kris in the second photo.

Do you think Kim Kardashian kicked her mother, Kris Jenner, out of the car to take a selfie?



