Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver the speech on the state of the city tonight – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will address the Detroiters during his speech on the state of the city on Tuesday night.

It will take place at 7 p.m. (see local listings) and the live stream will also be available on their Facebook page and at DetroitMI.gov.

During his speech, Duggan plans to address public safety, outline new plans to ensure that Detroit residents benefit from the city's remodeling and save residents' money on auto insurance rates, as residents currently pay one of the highest rates in the nation.

