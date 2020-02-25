Details of fans performing oral sex at the NFL star married Baker Mayfield in the parking lot

WENN / Jeff Grossman

In a radio interview, Kacie Dingess alleged that the event took place & # 39; a few months ago & # 39; in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot after meeting through social networks.

If this were true, Baker MayfieldMarriage with Emily Mayfield does not look good. A fan of the NFL star has said in a recent interview that he achieved a unique connection with Baker in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot.

Kacie Dingess alleged that the event took place "a few months ago" and said it caught his attention when he sent a playful video of a backdoor party outside a Cleveland Browns preseason game. At first, she didn't believe the account came from the quarterback because "it was a strange username. So I kept asking for evidence."

Finally, he did enough to convince Kacie that he was the real deal. From there, they began an online relationship that Kacie did not deepen during an interview. "We were texting for a while, and then he said: & # 39; OK, come see me & # 39; so I got in my car and drove to Westlake, and it was like behind Cheesecake Factory in a strange parking lot of development, "he recalled. "And then he sent me a text message when I was on my way there and he said: & # 39; You have to leave your phone in the car & # 39 ;.

After that, she climbed into the passenger seat of her SUV and exchanged "some small talks" before moving on to the back seat where she had an oral sex with him. However, Baker never returned the favor. "[When] I left, I thought, & # 39; It's good to do business with you & # 39 ;, how to joke," he said. "And he said: & # 39; Don't say that! & # 39; And I thought: & # 39; I'm just kidding & # 39; and then I lost my Juul in his car and we had to look for him for a few minutes. He said: & # 39; OK, well, drive carefully & # 39 ;, and I said & # 39; OK, see you & # 39 ;.

By sharing Baker's nude photos as proof that she was being honest, Kacie said she decided to publish the story because the previous one blocked her on social media. Meanwhile, Baker has not yet responded to the accusation.