Deontay Wilder ridiculous ring dress costumes, says Carl Froch | Boxing News

Deontay Wilder wore an extravagant costume to play the weekend

Deontay Wilder states that his ride ring costume was a reason for the defeat of Tyson Fury who have been branded "ridiculous,quot; by Sky sports Carl Froch expert.

The long reign of the American as a WBC heavyweight champion ended with a defeat in the seventh round against Fury in Las Vegas, but Wilder has suggested that his extravagant outfit was too heavy and weakened his legs before last weekend's fight .

Froch dismissed this complaint and noted instead the "phenomenal,quot; performance of Fury.

"I think you have to laugh, and I think most people have laughed," Froch said. "Surely they don't take that excuse seriously, but it seemed very heavy. Blaming the disguise of the walk is ridiculous to me."

"Tyson Fury was pretty good at night and was getting a lot of blows. I think that's why he got beaten up and not the outfit."

I just thought that his performance was one of the best performances in a ring that I have seen for a fighter of his size. Carl Froch

"I was really impressed. I thought it was an outstanding performance. Not many people thought I could do what he did. In fact, he told everyone he was going to come in and stop Deontay Wilder, but do it in the way he did. He did, nobody expected it.

"I just thought that his performance was one of the best performances in a ring that I have seen for a heavyweight fighter of his size. It was phenomenal, I was surprised and I think a lot of people agree with this."

Wilder wants the opportunity to avenge his first professional defeat

Wilder has confirmed that he will impose an immediate revenge, a decision that Froch understands, but does not believe it is a wise professional move for the 34-year-old.

"I think Deontay Wilder has to take revenge," said Froch. "He's trying to blame the ring walk, he's trying to say his legs were weak, but if that's the case, then he needs to take the immediate rematch and correct the mistake."

"I think it's a dangerous rematch, especially an immediate rematch for Wilder. I think it's a bad move if he does. I can't see him being honest."

Anthony Joshua is eager to make an undisputed fight for the world title against Fury, and promoter Eddie Hearn admits that he will do "everything necessary,quot; to make the successful British battle.

"I think he will look for AJ's fight," said Froch. "He will be looking for the unification fight.

"AJ has all the other belts, he doesn't have the WBC title. Now Fury has it, that seems to me the most natural fight that should happen. It remains to be seen whether or not it happens later."