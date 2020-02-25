Deontay Wilder blames the 40-pound costume for the loss of Tyson Fury

%MINIFYHTMLe95e6f8c12afd1c76fa9a27d1617601411% %MINIFYHTMLe95e6f8c12afd1c76fa9a27d1617601412%

Did Deontay Wilder's 45-pound suit contribute to his technical knockout loss in the seventh round against Tyson Fury on Saturday? After his first defeat in his career, the boxer told several media outlets that the heavy attire weakened his legs.

The full story comes to @TheAthleticBOX in brief: Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber he tells me that he is definitely exercising his rematch clause for a summer trilogy against @Tyson_Fury, that his legs were weakened by his 45-pound costume that he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. – Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

Wilder, known for his elaborate facial masks, explained his reasoning in an interview with Yahoo Sports:

"He (Fury) didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that … my uniform was too heavy for me." He had no legs since the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were shot completely. But I am a warrior and people know that I am a warrior. You could easily say that he had no legs or anything. Many people told me: "It seemed that something was wrong with you." Something yes, but when you're in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do it. I knew I didn't have legs because of my uniform. "I could only put it (for the first time) last night, but I didn't think it was going to be so heavy. I weighed 40, 40 pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put it first. "

Immediately after the loss on Saturday night, Wilder's coach speculated about the effect of the outfit on the resistance of the boxer.

"His legs didn't seem great to me from the beginning," said Jay Deas. "I didn't think his legs looked the way they normally look. I know he came to the ring in a very, very – outfit was very heavy, and I don't know if that had to do with that."

Wilder was shot down in the third round, then again in the fifth round, before his corner threw in the towel to stop the fight in the seventh. After the fight, he needed points for a cut inside one of his ears, according to ESPN.

Wilder told Yahoo Sports that he plans to exercise his clause for a third fight against Fury.