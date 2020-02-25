Deontay Wilder blames his loss on Tyson Fury in a 40-pound steel suit, wants another rematch

TSR Sports: Deontay Wilder is convinced that his 40-pound costume he used as a tribute to Black History Month is to blame for his loss to Tyson Fury in Saturday night's fight.

Wilder said the costume was too heavy and weighed on his legs, which is why he failed to pass that seventh-round TKO, according to Yahoo Sports.

Wilder said he plans to go to Africa at the end of March on vacation and will exercise his rematch clause for a third fight with Fury. He said he will return to boxing once he returns from Africa.

It seems that Wilder could be cleaning the house also after this fight, Chile. Wilder is angry with his assistant coach Mark Breland for throwing in the towel too early and suggested that Breland will no longer be part of the team on the night of the fight.

He said he was not happy with the job of referee Kenny Bayless, who took a point from Fury in the fifth round, and struggled to congratulate Fury for his performance.

Wilder was shot down in the third round of the fight for the heavyweight title by a straight right hand and then again in the fifth with a left hook to the body. People noticed that his balance seemed not to work for much of the fight, and he slipped several times and fell twice in addition to the official falls.

Wilder says he was not hurt by the blows and wanted the opportunity to continue. The only physical injury Wilder suffered was a two-centimeter cut that closed with seven points.

