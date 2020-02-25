Demi Lovato shares a new selfie without makeup and fans bathe her with congratulations!

The singer went to her IG page to share another picture of her without makeup and it seems that fans only had good things to say about her natural beauty! Demi Lovato seems to be in an excellent mood as she also wrote next to the fresh-faced selfie she is & # 39; proud & # 39; of & # 39; love & # 39; to herself!

Indeed, Demi looked perfect in the new post and her followers rushed to talk about her beauty in the comments section.

The close image also showed her desirable freckles and, next to her, made sure to include some inspiring words for her fans.

The subtitle says: "I haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in years but I thought that after posting so many glamorous photos with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it's important that I show myself under everything. That's how I look 85% -90% of the time. (I'm) Proud of my freckles, proud of my chin and proud of myself for loving me and accepting myself as I am. "#ILoveMe,quot;.

It's great to hear it since this very positive and loving post comes after she talked about fighting an eating disorder.

As for what his fans said about the new selfie and his message, here are some of his comments: "This is when you are the most beautiful." "/" Completely natural ".

Even a celebrity companion showed her love and support, nothing less than actress Vanessa Hudgens, who wrote: "Love that baby."

Earlier this month, Demi was sincere about her struggle to work too hard in the gym and deal with an eating disorder while on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast.

‘I'm tired of throwing myself on the ground with extreme workouts and diets. I thought that the last years were the recovery of an eating disorder, when in reality I was falling completely into it. And I realized that maybe my symptoms were not as obvious as before, but it was definitely a feeding problem & # 39; & # 39 ;, shared at that time, emphasizing that I was not living happily and, finally, everything led to his overdose of fear that almost killed his!



