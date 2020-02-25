Demi Lovato hugs her freckled complexion without makeup Monday Post

%MINIFYHTML2e026e28b2e8fbe63a2af7874e6a937e11% %MINIFYHTML2e026e28b2e8fbe63a2af7874e6a937e12%

WENN / FayesVision

The singer of & # 39; Anyone & # 39; He proudly flaunts his naked face in a new Instagram photo while highlighting the importance of showing under & # 39; tons of makeup and hair pieces & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato He is hugging his true self. On Monday, February 24, the hit creator "Skyscraper" turned to her Instagram to see her bare face and freckled skin up close while uploading a new #NoMakeUpMonday selfie.

In the close-up photo, the "Anyone" singer tied her dark hair in a bun and let her natural beauty shine. "I haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in years but I thought that after posting so many glamorous photos with tons of makeup and hairstyles, it's important to show me under everything," he captioned the post.

%MINIFYHTML2e026e28b2e8fbe63a2af7874e6a937e13% %MINIFYHTML2e026e28b2e8fbe63a2af7874e6a937e14%

"This is how I look 85% -90% of the time," continued the former Disney girlfriend before sharing a message of self-esteem. "Proud of my freckles, proud of my chin and proud of myself for loving me and accepting myself as I am. #ILoveMe".

%MINIFYHTML2e026e28b2e8fbe63a2af7874e6a937e15% %MINIFYHTML2e026e28b2e8fbe63a2af7874e6a937e16%

<br />

Demi's empowerment post quickly caught the attention of Fifth Harmony member Normani"American horror story"Actress Sarah Paulson, UFC athlete Michelle Waterson and model Ashley Graham. The four praised her for her beauty. "We are"star Chrissy Metz, meanwhile, exclaimed: "Stunnnnerrr". Disney's ex-sweetheart companion Vanessa Hudgens it just sprouted, "I love that baby."

Ashley Graham called her beautiful.

Chrissy Metz commented.

Vanessa Hudgens praised her.

The "Give Your Heart a Break" singer has recently opened up about her battle to accept herself. In an appearance on Ashley's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast, she confided: "I am tired of falling to the ground with extreme workouts and diets. I thought that the last few years were the recovery of an eating disorder when in fact I was completely falling into it. ".

"I think when you have certain people around you that tell you … that you must look a certain way, it makes it more difficult. I was in that situation, and I was throwing myself to the ground. Honestly, I think that is kind of which led to everything happening over the past year: I thought I found recovery when I didn't, and then I lived this kind of lie and tried to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn't. "