Dean McDermott remembers the time he talked to the parents of his son's stalker

Dean McDermott He will not tolerate bullying, especially when his children are the victims.

Weekend, Tori Spelling revealed on social networks that his 11-year-old daughter Stella and a 12 year old son Liam have been bullied at school

While the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star did not go into details about what her children were experiencing, her husband shed some light during his last Paternal problems podcast

"First, it was Stella. The things that this boy told her were beyond. He called her the word & # 39; C & # 39 ;, made references about how much sex she has and how many things it stinks. This child made reference to the plastic surgery that my wife has not had and that is bad. Where does that happen to an 11 year old boy? Dean asked the listeners. "At school, they did the right thing. This boy was removed after talking to him and then turned around and did it again to Stella. "

According to Dean, Stella had PTSD and bullying "was really bothering her emotionally."