Dean McDermott remembers the time he talked to the parents of his son's stalker

Dean McDermott He will not tolerate bullying, especially when his children are the victims.
Weekend, Tori Spelling revealed on social networks that his 11-year-old daughter Stella and a 12 year old son Liam have been bullied at school
While the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star did not go into details about what her children were experiencing, her husband shed some light during his last Paternal problems podcast
"First, it was Stella. The things that this boy told her were beyond. He called her the word & # 39; C & # 39 ;, made references about how much sex she has and how many things it stinks. This child made reference to the plastic surgery that my wife has not had and that is bad. Where does that happen to an 11 year old boy? Dean asked the listeners. "At school, they did the right thing. This boy was removed after talking to him and then turned around and did it again to Stella. "
According to Dean, Stella had PTSD and bullying "was really bothering her emotionally."
"All these hormones are going crazy with your body and then this happens at such a vulnerable time," he said.
As for Liam, Dean revealed that his son's thugs were "making jokes about the weight and then calling him gay and referring to his clothes as gay. They would beat him. He endured it for a long time. Liam is very stoic and he alone He kept it to himself. "
Liam and Stella are now together again in a new school and "love her,quot;.
In his Instagram post, Tori revealed that Stella's thug was expelled by the school. And according to Dean, the bully's parents called him on the phone to talk about what happened.
"The father of this child who was expelled from Stella's school, began to contact me saying:" This is not a problem that the school must deal with. It's the parents. "And I said," Listen. I do not do school policy. My son did nothing. Your son has been reported several times. The school did what it did. Take it with the school. "And he continued with me," Dean revealed. "I told the school and the school had to look for his lawyer."
During his last podcast episode, Dean also took the time to share how special his children are for him and Tori. He called Stella "so motherly, sweet and kind." As for Liam, he is always "very stoic,quot; and tries to stay away from the drama.
"You want to grab (the bullies), especially me, because. I'm crazy," Dean confessed. "I want to shake these little fersers, grab them by the neck and tell them:" You are playing with a really nice boy. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLab2b9fccdbb814d56e43c27af38da18f17%