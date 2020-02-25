Dax Shepard accidentally sent eggplant emoji to Kristen Bell's mom

%MINIFYHTML9c68a237016a248549b6efb8ebfbb27411% %MINIFYHTML9c68a237016a248549b6efb8ebfbb27412%

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Frozen & # 39; remember how horrified the former actor of & # 39; Parenthood & # 39; when he realized that he accidentally sent a text message to his mother with a series of eggplant emojis.

Up News Info –

Dax shepard He kept his face red after accidentally texting his wife Kristen bellIt is the mother with a series of eggplant emojis.

The hilarious anecdote was remembered for "The good place"actress in"The Ellen DeGeneres show", in an air interview on the US television program on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

%MINIFYHTML9c68a237016a248549b6efb8ebfbb27413% %MINIFYHTML9c68a237016a248549b6efb8ebfbb27414%

While Kristen's mother, Lorelei, was preparing to come to Los Angeles to visit her daughter and her family, she sent a text message to Dax that said "it arrives at 11", to which he replied: "I can't wait to see you tonight. "

%MINIFYHTML9c68a237016a248549b6efb8ebfbb27415% %MINIFYHTML9c68a237016a248549b6efb8ebfbb27416%

"(Dax) intended to respond (with a series of smiley-faced emojis), but instead responded (with a series of eggplant emojis)," Kristen laughed.

The 39-year-old actress remembered her other half and gasped when she realized her mistake, and said: "Oh no! I made a big mistake!"

"And I said: & # 39; What? & # 39; and he shows me the phone … and, by the way, the moment you involve an eggplant emoji, the whole story changes," he laughed. "Because now it reads (changes to a sensual tone) I'll be there at 11. I can't wait to see you tonight."

<br />

While Ellen and the studio audience laughed, Kristen continued: "(It wasn't like that) as the original text was read, but fortunately (my mother) doesn't know what an eggplant emoji is."

Then he wiped imaginary drops of sweat from his forehead when the story ended.