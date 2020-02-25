David Ayres, EBUG of Carolina Hurricanes, embraces the new fame

%MINIFYHTML45d55f45da21d9430fec658e009b65d011% %MINIFYHTML45d55f45da21d9430fec658e009b65d012%

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the city of Raleigh, North Carolina, celebrated David Ayres Day. Seriously.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin declared the new vacation Tuesday morning in the PNC Arena press room with the man sitting next to her.

"Thank you very much," Ayres replied.

It was the last of a whirlwind of stops on his victory tour since he became a celebrity during the night. Ayres, 42, entered the game Saturday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto as Carolina's emergency substitute goalkeeper (EBUG) after the two regular Hurricane goalkeepers were injured. He made eight saves while Carolina endured for an eventual 6-3 victory.

His story quickly went viral on social networks. The Whitby native, Ontario, played minor league hockey for a few years before suffering a medical problem that required a kidney transplant. After recovering completely, he got a job as a sand maintenance worker for the AHL team of the Maple Leafs, the Toronto Marlies. He has been helping as a goalkeeper in practice for some years, as well as driving the Zamboni when necessary.

His media rounds began on Monday and consisted of 10 interviews on programs like ESPN's "SportsCenter,quot; and "NBC Nightly News," as well as a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. He ended the day with an appearance on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,quot;, in which the host bathed him with water after finishing his opening monologue.

Early the next day (David Ayres Day), Governor Roy Cooper made him an honorary citizen of North Carolina.

David Ayres had surprised so many North Carolinans, including me, shouting for joy on their televisions on Saturday night that we had to officially do one of us. – RC pic.twitter.com/Sa7VDPLypj – Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 25, 2020

"The motto of North Carolina is Esse Quam Videri, which means being more than looking, "Cooper wrote in an official proclamation." David Ayres and the Carolina Hurricanes embodied that motto with their resistance on their way to a critical victory in the hunt for the playoffs. "

Finally, on Tuesday night, I was at the PNC Arena for Carolina's game against the Dallas Stars, activating the traditional pre-game siren for fans to turn on. Unfortunately for hurricanes, they were hit 4-1.

If only there was someone in the building who could have intervened to help. . .