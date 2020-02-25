Cross-border shooting trial rejected by the US Supreme Court. USA news

%MINIFYHTML2274cb05b340f2c8b47d32d0b5b8d75211% %MINIFYHTML2274cb05b340f2c8b47d32d0b5b8d75212%

On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court refused to open the door to foreign citizens to file civil rights cases in US courts, and refused to relive a family claim of a Mexican teenager murdered against the agent of the United States Border Patrol who shot him on Mexican soil from across the sea. Texas border.

The court ruled 5-4 to confirm the dismissal of a lower court's claim against the agent, Jesús Mesa, who shot Sergio Adrián Hernández Guereca, 15, in the face in the 2010 incident. The family sued in a federal court seeking monetary damages, accusing Mesa of violating the prohibition of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution on unjustified lethal force and the right to due process of the Fifth Amendment.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2274cb05b340f2c8b47d32d0b5b8d75213% %MINIFYHTML2274cb05b340f2c8b47d32d0b5b8d75214%

The court, with the five conservative judges for the most part, refused to allow people who are not in the United States at the time of a cross-border incident to file civil rights lawsuits in federal court.

%MINIFYHTML2274cb05b340f2c8b47d32d0b5b8d75215% %MINIFYHTML2274cb05b340f2c8b47d32d0b5b8d75216%

Judge Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said the case presented "implications for foreign relations and national security,quot; and said Congress should decide whether such demands can be allowed, supporting the position taken by the administration of President Donald Trump

The incident took place in June 2010 on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico. Mesa did not face criminal charges, although Mexico condemned the shooting. The family also sued the federal government for the shooting, but was dismissed at the beginning of the litigation.

The ruling was issued at a time of high tensions on the southern border, where Trump seeks to build a wall that separates the United States and Mexico.

The dispute depended on whether the family, despite the fact that Hernandez had died on Mexican soil, could seek monetary damages against what they call a "dishonest,quot; agent for alleged civil rights violations.

& # 39; Horrible decision & # 39;

Civil rights lawyers and immigration lawyers criticized the decision, saying it was a "blow to the system of checks and balances."

The decision "leaves all of us vulnerable to the overwhelming power of the federal government, whether the president has an xenophobic agenda or an officer with a gun in his hand," civil rights lawyer Cecilia Wang tweeted after the Supreme Court decision .

But this decision, like Trump v. Hawaii on the Muslim ban is a blow to the system of checks and balances. It leaves us all vulnerable to the overwhelming power of a federal government, be it a president who has a xenophobic agenda or an officer with a gun in his hand. / two – Cecillia Wang (@WangCecillia) February 25, 2020

Charanya Krishnaswami, director of defense of the Americas for Amnesty International, called the decision "horrible."

"A horrible decision that puts access to justice within the reach of the victims of the many, many abuses of the Border Patrol. With a heart broken by Sergio Hernández's family," Krishnaswami tweeted.