Cowboys have not had contractual talks with QB Dak Prescott since September – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Cowboys operations director Stephen Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine Monday and said the team has not met or negotiated with the representation of Dak Prescott, Todd France, since September. However, Jones called Prescott the quarterback for the team franchise.

"Dak is our quarterback. He is our quarterback for the future, and we have nothing but the greatest respect for him," Jones said, through David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

Jones hopes to have a conversation with France as soon as this week in Indianapolis. “Our goal is to achieve it with Dak. He wants to be here. We want him to be here in the long term, "Jones said, through Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Although the team did not make an appearance in the playoffs in 2019, it was Prescott's most successful since entering the NFL launch for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating. The team finished 8-8 for a second place in the NFC East. The Cowboys have gone 40-24 in the games that Prescott has been under the center winning two NFC East titles in that span.

Despite the success, the team has struggled to sign an agreement with Prescott and stardom Amari Cooper, and Jones said he is not expected to change anything until the CBA rules for the year 2020 of the league are decided. Jones mentioned that he spoke with Cooper's representation in the Super Bowl and characterized the discussion as a "very optimistic,quot; addition, "we haven't really entered into details with any player since the end of the season." I really want to see where the CBA is, "he said, for Slater.

The deadline to place a franchise tag on a player is March 12, and according to Patrik Walker of Up News Info Sports, both parties are required to reach an agreement before that deadline.