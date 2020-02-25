Coventry 1 – 1 Rotherham

Matty Godden's header canceled a howl from Coventry goalkeeper Marko Marosi, while the top two in League One, Rotherham and Sky Blues, fought in a resounding 1-1 draw.

Freddie Ladapo put the Millers above Marosi's mistake, but Godden kept the level of Sky Blues in points with the leaders and with a game in hand.

Rotherham led in the 23rd minute when the Slovak cap Marosi left the routine corner of Daniel Barlaser and Ladapo stabbed at home his 13th goal of the season.

Marosi made partial amendments with a fine finger save to avoid Ladapo's elegant twist and fired doubling the visitors' advantage.

Coventry improved and wanted a punishment when Callum O & # 39; Hare seemed to be cut by Richard Wood when shooting from six yards.

But the Sky Blues stabilized in the 47th minute when Godden, eight yards away, headed home a good header from the center of Fankaty Dabo for his 12th of the season.

Coventry, now undefeated in 12 league games, was close to a winner at the time of detention, but Godden, unmarked in a corner, came forward.