Coronavirus stops Milan, the economic engine of Italy

MILAN – The iconic Duomo Cathedral, with its towers that rise above Milan, is closed. So are La Scala, the main opera house in Italy, and the city's universities and schools. The bars are closed at the sacred snack time. The streets, trams, restaurants and shops, which are often bustling, are disturbingly empty.
Private companies, including insurance giant Generali, the UniCredit bank and the fashion brand Armani, have adopted a policy of "smart work,quot; to varying degrees, that is, work from home.
"This week everything seems to have stopped completely," said Leonardo Miri, 48, an IBM employee after being rejected from the company's headquarters because the receptionist told him there was no one there. "If northern Italy stops, Italy stops."
Milan is not a closed city, but it is drastically slower after Italy experienced an increase in cases of coronaviruses concentrated mainly, but not exclusively, around Milan, the country's economic engine, cultural capital and the most dynamic city.
Although Milan is far from panicking, there is growing anxiety, if not for the spread of the virus, then for its wider impact on the life and economy of the city, and for the drag that a Lombard region could have of Lombardy in the rest of the fragile economy of Italy.
The effects of the virus are expanding. Ten smaller Lombard cities south of Milan have been blocked. A city number 11, to the east, was added to the list on Monday. The number of cases in Italy continued to multiply, reaching 229, with at least six deaths, all the elderly who were already in health problems.
Even before the eruption of cases, the virus was wreaking havoc in the rich and industrial north, where Milan is located. Now, a broader economic impact is forming.
"It is obvious that these crises these days will inevitably have an impact on the Italian economy," said Marco Barbieri, general secretary of Confcommercio Milan, the city's main commercial organization.
Only Milan represents 10 percent of the Italian economy, he said, and the Lombardy region more than doubled. The Milan stock market collapsed by more than five percent at the close of Monday for fear of what might be reserved if the virus spreads.
Three weeks ago, Mr. Barbieri estimated, the virus is forecast to reduce 0.3 percent of Italy's gross domestic product.
Now that number is expected to be much worse for Italy, the slowest growing economy in the European Union, because the government has now tightened even more restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people.
To relief, the government said it would offer closed villages similar measures to those enacted during earthquakes, such as the suspension of tax payments.
The decision in late January to block flights from China, along with the chaos that the virus planted in China, has also disrupted supply chains for Italian companies that depend on parts of China or the markets there. Mr. Barbieri estimated that profits would be reduced by 20 percent for companies with import and export ties with China.
On Monday night, the section of the city of Chinatown, usually bustling and fashionable, where business had already declined for fear of viruses, was almost deserted, as local ordinances required that cafes and bars be closed At 6 pm
"The situation we are experiencing is certainly worrying," Giorgio Armani, the fashion designer and one of the pillars of the Milan fashion industry wrote in an email. He said he felt the responsibility of closing all the offices and plants of his company in Italy and taking precautionary measures in the region.
"Already last month, for the same reason, I suspended all non-essential trips to and from China," he wrote. ‘‘ I hope that the situation returns to normal as soon as possible. When this happens, I will be the first to restart activities. "
For now, a return to normal seems far away.
Although the European neighbors of Italy have not closed their borders, the country now fears being ostracized. The African island of Mauritius has already refused to accept passengers from Alitalia in northern Italy unless they enter quarantine.
The same dynamic is developing in Italy itself, which is virtually dividing into smaller and smaller plots, as case groups emerge in several places.
The Basilicata region, part of the southern Italian mocked for a long time by the rich north of the country, announced a quarantine to the Northerners.
If such steps were extended, "all of Italy would stop," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana. ‘‘ Everything that happens in this country would be blocked. ”
Italian authorities have not yet discovered how the virus spread so quickly in northern Italy. They have concentrated on tracking the movements of an anonymous man treated in the closed town of Codogno, known as "the patient."
But the identity of the "zero patient,quot; remains a mystery, which adds to the sinking feeling that the coronavirus is overcoming attempts to contain it.
Milan himself, who generally vibrates with energy and creativity, glamor and courage, felt dead on Monday.
"You can feel the difference," said Schynaider Garnero, a 30-year-old Brazilian model, while outside the Armani hotel on Monday morning.
She said she had come for the Armani fashion show, but that she had been put behind the doors. "There are fewer people walking on the street and many people leave," he said.
Zeynep Kokrerek, 21, couldn't wait to leave.
A Turkish student at Bocconi, the main university of economics in Milan, who had canceled classes for next week, said she had a ticket for Turkey on Tuesday morning because she was afraid of getting stuck in Milan if the government decided to close it.
She said that none of the pharmacies, including one she had just left, had masks for sale. He also said that many Chinese students attended Bocconi, that many had returned to New Year's holiday class in China and that they all studied together in the library.
"We don't feel safe," he said.
Her friend, Tara Kamer, 20, added: “All of my southern Italian friends are gone. All my friends from France. Everyone leaves ".
The memes bounced on the Internet ridiculing the plight of Milan, including one that shows Da Vinci's Last Supper with no one at the table. The governor of Lombardy warned that thieves are taking advantage of the emergency, enter the apartments of people in suits and pretend to be public health officials.
Some Milanese said they were trying to take fright calmly.
"The plague," joked Graziella Madda, 55, while standing outside her dry cleaning shop next to the church of San Carlo al Lazzaretto, the site of a 15th-century complex, once surrounded by a moat for those They suffer a pandemic. The church also served as the setting for Alessandro Manzoni's Italian masterpiece, "The Betrothed," in which doctors and officials disastrously dismissed the catastrophic plague of 1630.
Now, however, Madda said, some of the bar and event closures made sense, but he kept his shop open because Milan was the engine that kept Italy running. "We have to keep going," he said.
But tourists around Milan found a city that seemed to be less than purring.
In the Duomo, Nichola MacGuinness, who arrived with his family on Sunday from Frankfurt, read a notice at the front door that the cathedral would be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and possibly longer depending on "how the situation evolves."
"It's a little scary," he said, expressing disappointment that the Cathedral had closed, although he thought it was perhaps a good idea.
"We walk a lot and see things from the outside and make a list of what we want to see when we return," he said, adding that "maybe it's something we have to live with."
Outside La Scala, two Neapolitan women sat on a sunny bench and complained about how empty the city felt.
"It was a bad time to visit," said Maura Rivitera, shrugging.
He said he had raised his ticket because he was worried that his southern region of Campania could "from one moment to another,quot; refuse to admit people coming from the north, or force them into quarantine if the situation in Milan worsened.
Ms. Rivitera, a teacher, said she was looking for souls on whether to volunteer for quarantine since a class full of children was waiting for her at home. Still, she and a friend didn't let that get in the way of her Milanese getaway.
"Last night we went to dance at a disco called Spirit," said Eleonara D’Elia, who is also a teacher in Naples.
"It was crazy," Rivitera said.
"There weren't many people," Ms. D’Elia added. "So there was more room to dance."
Emma Bubola contributed reporting.