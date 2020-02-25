Coronavirus stops Milan, the economic engine of Italy

MILAN – The iconic Duomo Cathedral, with its towers that rise above Milan, is closed. So are La Scala, the main opera house in Italy, and the city's universities and schools. The bars are closed at the sacred snack time. The streets, trams, restaurants and shops, which are often bustling, are disturbingly empty.

Private companies, including insurance giant Generali, the UniCredit bank and the fashion brand Armani, have adopted a policy of "smart work,quot; to varying degrees, that is, work from home.

%MINIFYHTML52ba62611901f01022ffcf4badc1078011% %MINIFYHTML52ba62611901f01022ffcf4badc1078012%

"This week everything seems to have stopped completely," said Leonardo Miri, 48, an IBM employee after being rejected from the company's headquarters because the receptionist told him there was no one there. "If northern Italy stops, Italy stops."

Milan is not a closed city, but it is drastically slower after Italy experienced an increase in cases of coronaviruses concentrated mainly, but not exclusively, around Milan, the country's economic engine, cultural capital and the most dynamic city.