Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | News

%MINIFYHTML49a9a18f04e4e028c42826d7bbcd105c11% %MINIFYHTML49a9a18f04e4e028c42826d7bbcd105c12%

The coronavirus is spreading in Europe, the Middle East and other parts of the world, even when parts of China begin to decrease their level of emergency response as the number of new cases reported there continues to decline.

More deaths have been reported in Italy, while South Korea said Wednesday that an eleventh person had died of the disease there. The country now has at least 1,146 cases of coronavirus after 169 more infections were confirmed, most of them in and around the city of Daegu.

%MINIFYHTML49a9a18f04e4e028c42826d7bbcd105c13% %MINIFYHTML49a9a18f04e4e028c42826d7bbcd105c14%

Worldwide, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML49a9a18f04e4e028c42826d7bbcd105c15% %MINIFYHTML49a9a18f04e4e028c42826d7bbcd105c16%

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 26

Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus, 52 more deaths

Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said Wednesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China rose to 2,715 at the end of Tuesday, an increase of 52 from the previous day, the commission said.

The central province of Hubei, epicenter of the outbreak, reported 401 new cases on February 25 compared to 499 cases the day before.

Flight South Korea-China in quarantine: state media

A flight from the South Korean capital of Seoul to the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing was quarantined on Wednesday after it was discovered that three passengers had a fever, state media reported.

The plane carried 94 passengers.

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, visited the city of Daegu on Tuesday, which was greatly affected, as infections spread throughout the country (Yonhap via Reuters)

Three other Chinese regions reduce the level of emergency response

The northwest China regions of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan have reduced their level of emergency response after assessing that the health risks of the coronavirus outbreak have declined, state media reported.

China has a four-level response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures a region will implement, with level I being the most serious.

Sichuan announced that it will adjust its measures from level I to level II, while Inner Mongolia will change from level I to level III, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

Xinjiang, home of China's Uighur Muslim population, also reduced its emergency response level from I to II after not reporting new cases for seven consecutive days, the local official news portal Tianshan newspaper said on Wednesday.

Air Canada extends the suspension of flights to Chinese cities, citing viruses

Air Canada announced Tuesday that it will extend its flight suspension between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the coronavirus.

Flights from Canada to the two cities were temporarily suspended from January 30 until the end of February after the Foreign Ministry warned Canadians about non-essential trips to China.

Air Canada generally offers direct flights from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to Beijing and Shanghai.

The airline also extended the suspension of daily flights to Hong Kong from Toronto until April 30, citing a "lower market demand."

Flights to and from Taipei "are not affected," according to the company's website.

Malaysia brings home more citizens of Wuhan

A second group of Malays arrived home Wednesday morning after the country made a second evacuation flight from Wuhan.

The 66 Malaysians and their families met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Read the updates on Tuesday, February 25 here.