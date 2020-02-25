Coronavirus in the Middle East: what you need to know | News

The new coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Middle East, with cases registered in at least nine countries in the region; six of them reported their first infections last week.

Officially known as COVID-19, the disease has spread to 34 countries and has killed more than 2,600 people worldwide, the vast majority in China, where the virus first appeared in late December.

Outside of China, Iran has the highest number of deaths, with at least 15 deaths from the virus in a week, a development that the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as "deeply worrying."

The virus, for which a vaccine does not yet exist, causes a mild illness in four out of five infected people. However, it can be fatal for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.

As governments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) strive to contain the spread of the infection, experts are expressing concern about the region's ability to handle the outbreak due to war, conflict and weak health systems in some countries.

This is what you need to know about the spread of the virus in MENA.

Which countries have confirmed cases in MENA?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Middle East to register a case of COVID-19. On January 29, the UAE health ministry said four members of a Chinese family that arrived from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, had tested positive for the virus. Nine other cases have been confirmed since then.

Egypt reported its first case: a foreigner who showed no severe symptoms – February 14, according to the Ministry of Health in Cairo.

On February 19, Iran said two older people had died in the city of Qom after testing positive for the virus. Since then, authorities reported 95 infections and 15 deaths.

Lebanon confirmed its first case on February 21: a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who returned from Iran. Israel also reported its first case on the same day. An Israeli woman who was evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan tested positive after arriving home.

On February 24, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and Oman reported their first cases: all patients had been in Iran before being infected.

Which countries are at greater risk and why?

Five of the nine Middle Eastern countries that reported infections said their first cases were related to travelers from Iran. These countries are Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and Oman. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates also said that the last infections in the country were an Iranian tourist and his wife.

In this context, countries at immediate risk are those with close ties to Iran, according to Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Countries that have flights or communities that have contact with people in countries affected by the outbreak are at greater risk," he said.

"In the Middle East, countries bordering Iran, such as Turkey, Iraq, and countries that have large Shiite communities are at greater risk of importing the coronavirus."

In Iran, the highest number of infections were recorded in Qom, a city that hosts important Shia shrines and seminars. The city attracts millions of pilgrims from countries with important Shiite populations, such as Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Yemen and Kuwait.

Separately, Djibouti also has a high risk of importing the virus because it has a llarge number of Chinese workers, he said.

Abubakar, an epidemiologist, said the second class of countries at greatest risk were those whose health systems have been severely weakened by conflicts, such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

"These countries with complex emergencies have weak health systems, weak infrastructure and poor responsiveness compared to the Gulf countries," he said.

"In the case of Syria, Yemen, Libya … They have some laboratory capacity, but if the coronavirus is introduced in these countries, we should probably worry."

How should MENA governments respond?

In the beaten Iran, authorities designated 230 hospitals to treat infected patients across the country and closed schools and universities in Qom to contain the virus. Screenings of films, art events and football matches were canceled, and in the capital, workers began to disinfect Tehran Metro Rail every night.

Meanwhile, several neighboring states have closed their borders with Iran, including Turkey, Afghanistan, Armenia and Pakistan. Kuwait has cut all air travel links with Iran, while the UAE has canceled flights to most Iranian cities, a measure that WHO has described as unnecessary.

"It's not about closing the borders," WHO's Michael Ryan said in Geneva on Monday. "This is a good communication between the states … What we should focus on is risk management, reducing the risks of importing diseases, reducing the risk of disease transmission, increasing the survival of patients who get sick ".

The death toll from Iran's coronavirus increases (2:59)

Fadi El-Jardali, director of the Knowledge to Policy Center in Lebanon, echoed that sentiment and added that the most important measure to combat the outbreak at MENA was transparency.

"Countries must declare what is happening and not hide any information. This is a public health problem … People should be provided with updated information, not to make them panic, but to provide them with good guidance for evaluation. and the treatment. "

In Iran, some have accused the government of withholding information on the number of deaths and infections and not acting fast enough, a claim that the authorities have denied.

Rana Sidani Cassou, communication director of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) for the MENA region, added that efforts to address false claims about the virus should be intensified. "The wrong information in the region is spreading faster than the virus … time is crucial, we must prepare to avoid panic."

El-Jardali also said that the effective isolation of infected people, especially in healthcare settings, was key to containing the virus. "My concern is that bad infection control practices in health care facilities can lead to a disaster," he said.

But Abubakr, from WHO, said the outbreak of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which originated in Saudi Arabia in 2012, had helped health centers in the region to boost infection control in hospitals.

A large number of health workers contracted the virus, which caused its spread, he said.

"The region has learned a lesson from that and now countries have very effective infection control practices. There will probably be no outbreak in health facilities now," he said, adding that the region "was also more prepared for recognition. rapid, confirmation and communication about infected people "due to the MERS outbreak.

The virus spread to 27 countries and killed more than 800 people, most of them in Saudi Arabia. However, MERS is much less contagious than COVID-19.