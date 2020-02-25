Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein, Kobe Bryant: Your Tuesday Report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Hosni Mubarak, the former Egyptian strongman, He died at 91. His three-decade dominance over power was overturned during the Arab Spring in 2011.
Stocks stabilize after a virus-inspired fall
Markets in Europe increased mainly today, while stocks in Asia fell, but at a much more moderate pace than Monday, when concerns about The effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy caused sharp declines.
Here are the latest updates about the virus and maps of where it has spread.
The Trump administration requested Congress at least $ 2.5 billion in emergency funds on Monday for its response to the virus. There are at least 35 confirmed cases in the USA. In the US, mostly former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan that are now in quarantine.
Related: Cases have been traced in at least eight countries to Iran, which is emerging as a second focal point after China for the spread of the infection. Experts say the Middle East is at particular risk due to the constant circulation of religious pilgrims and migrant workers.
The details: More than 80,000 people have contracted the virus and almost 2,700 of them have died, mainly in China. Here are some answers to common questions.
A verdict on #MeToo
Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer, faces up to 29 years in prison after a jury He found him guilty on Monday of two serious sex crimes. At the trial, six women declared that he sexually assaulted them.
Many saw Mr. Weinstein's trial in New York as a defining moment for the #MeToo movement, which began when dozens of women were made public with accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against him. Weinstein was acquitted of the most serious charges: being a sexual predator.
News Analysis: "The criminal case against Harvey Weinstein was very difficult," write Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the Times reporters who revealed Pulitzer's winning story about the charges against him in 2017. But the verdict suggests that "the liability extends from the public opinion court to the criminal law court. "
Whats Next: Mr. Weinstein's lawyers said they would appeal the sentences, as well as the judge's decision to retain him in jail until his sentence, which is scheduled for March 11. Mr. Weinstein also faces a separate criminal trial in Los Angeles.
Quotable: "This is how it is supposed to be," Ashley Judd told The Times on Monday. She is one of the more than 90 women who have accused Mr. Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior. Read some of his reactions to the verdict.
Go deeper: The entertainment industry has changed a lot in the last two years, but Hollywood is still largely a world of men.
Bernie Sanders vs. everyone else
The Vermont senator will face six Democratic rivals who intend to curb his momentum in tonight's debate in South Carolina. We will have live coverage from 8 p.m. Oriental. This is what you can expect.
On Monday, Mr. Sanders released what he described as a complete explanation of how he would pay for his political agenda, but in some cases the income he identifies does not match the costs of his plans.
Another angle: The final results of the Nevada Democratic caucuses seem to contain errors and inconsistencies similar to those that plagued the contests in Iowa.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Last call in New Orleans
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, a photographer documented the changes in his hometown. Among them: the bars that were once owned and operated by black people, with black clients, now have white owners and serve a mostly white crowd. The Other Place, above, is one of the last black-owned bars on St. Bernard Avenue, near the French Quarter.
As these bars change, the culture shifts. The photographer, L. Kasimu Harris, writes: "I fear what will be of my city if these traditions are lost."
This is what is happening most.
In Memory: Katherine Johnson was part of a group of black women who worked as mathematics at NASA in the 1960s. Her contribution to projects, including the 1969 moon landing, was not announced greatly until 2016, when it was the subject of the film "Hidden figures." She died Monday at 101.
A farewell at home: Thousands filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed along with seven others last month in a helicopter crash. "When Kobe Bryant died, a part of me died," Michael Jordan told the crowd.
Cook: Use crusty bread or pasta to clean the garlic and lemon sauce Shrimp Scampi. (Our Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter has more recommendations).
Read: In "Every drop of blood," Edward Achorn addresses radical issues about the Civil War and the precarious state of America through Abraham Lincoln's inaugural address in 1865.
Listens: Justin Bieber has a new album and is the theme of the latest Popcast.
Smarter life: Losing an earring, even a cheap one, can be emotional. But don't despair: online communities can help you replace it.
And now for the backstory in …
Following Kanye West
An eccentric celebrity has become a daily presence in a closely connected city of approximately 10,000 people. Jonah Bromwich, a feature reporter, visited Cody, Wyo., To learn more about how residents feel there about the next superstar: Kanye West. Jonah told Lindsey Underwood, an editor, what he found there.
Lindsey: What is Kanye doing in Cody?
Jonah Live there in the first place. That was surprising to me. He is there a lot. He has befriended many of the people who live there, and people have become accustomed to seeing him. I was there asking questions about him for a couple of days, and it came quickly. He also moved his brand, Yeezy, there. So he's designing shoes, making music, basically being Kanye, but in Wyoming.
Lindsey: Cody has been an enclave for the rich and famous for some time. What is the appeal?
Jonah It is one of the most beautiful places I've been. It's really close to Yellowstone, and it's amazing. Sky, mountains, wild animals, etc.
Lindsey: So, the missing piece is Kanye himself.
Jonah Yes 😭
Lindsey: What happened?
Jonah Well, it was always conceived and presented as a piece about Cody, not about Kanye. But it was inevitable that he would walk where he lives asking people about him. And then we had a week-long conversation with his publicist, which culminated in the acceptance of an interview. I booked flights back to Cody, and the next day my editor called me to tell me they had canceled the interview.
I almost wanted to say "they got the deal," because that's how Kanye would describe what happened to him when they were originally going to give him his record deal in "Last call."
This interview was conducted for "Wait …", Our newsletter on celebrities and technology. It has been edited and condensed.
