Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein, Kobe Bryant: Your Tuesday Report

Stocks stabilize after a virus-inspired fall

Markets in Europe increased mainly today, while stocks in Asia fell, but at a much more moderate pace than Monday, when concerns about The effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy caused sharp declines.

Here are the latest updates about the virus and maps of where it has spread.

The Trump administration requested Congress at least $ 2.5 billion in emergency funds on Monday for its response to the virus. There are at least 35 confirmed cases in the USA. In the US, mostly former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan that are now in quarantine.

Related: Cases have been traced in at least eight countries to Iran, which is emerging as a second focal point after China for the spread of the infection. Experts say the Middle East is at particular risk due to the constant circulation of religious pilgrims and migrant workers.

The details: More than 80,000 people have contracted the virus and almost 2,700 of them have died, mainly in China. Here are some answers to common questions.