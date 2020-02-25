Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein, Brexit: Your Tuesday Briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering falling markets about the coronavirus, the conviction of Harvey weinstein and the death of a stellar mathematician.
The coronavirus empties Milan while the markets fall
Growing groups of infections in South Korea and the northern Italian region of Lombardy The markets scared about the potential of a pandemic that could torpedo the global economy. European markets had their worst day since 2016, and Wall Street indexes fell more than 3 percent.
Weinstein convicted of sexual crimes in a historic trial
Harvey Weinstein, a film producer who was one of Hollywood's most powerful men, faces years in prison after a Manhattan jury. He found him guilty of two serious sexual crimes. While he was acquitted for three other charges, including the two most serious charges, he faces another criminal case in Los Angeles.
More than 90 women have accused Mr. Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior, from lewd propositions to unwanted touching and rape. His accusations triggered the global #MeToo movement. But the New York case focused narrowly on two women.
Reaction: The Times asked legal experts and some of Mr. Weinstein's accusers to Interpret the verdict.
Another angle: Despite the great efforts towards diversity, Hollywood remains largely a world of men.
The expensive road of a Great Britain after Brexit
While Britain prepares for talks to reestablish its relationship with the European Union, the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is committed to depart from European standards especially, from access to fishing to financial regulations, as an affirmation of British independence. But the European Union warns that you have to pay a high price for that.
Facing a difficult balancing act of Brexit, Johnson hopes to orient Britain towards US demands. UU. From a new trade agreement, while pointing to an EU. agreement that avoids tariffs and fees in trade. But a sudden break with the U.S. The rules could cause new barriers to trade between channels that many British companies fear.
Looking forward: An army of lawyers, accountants, bureaucrats and experts will analyze the arcana of a new British EU. relationship over the next year, at which time Mr. Johnson has promised a final agreement. Experts see that deadline as unrealistic.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
In Australia, "nature can be cruel,quot;
Australia's infernal fire season has finally lessened, after a foot of rain ended a paralyzing drought. But chaos is far from over. Above, a forest near Lake Conjola in New South Wales.
With floods that now destroy homes not far from where forest fires broke out, residents face a cycle of what scientists call "compound extremes,quot;: a climate disaster that intensifies the following.
This is what is happening most.
Germany: A driver was arrested after he hit his car against a crowd at a carnival gathered in Volkmarsen, injuring about 30 people. Authorities said the driver acted deliberately, but there was still no sign of any political motivation.
In Memory: Katherine Johnson, the main light of a group of black mathematical women in the initial space program that performed NASA's most delicate calculations, even for the moon landing, died at age 101 in Virginia.
India: President Trump joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a rally at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a cheeky tribute to Mr. Trump, even if a considerable part of the crowd left before his speech ended.
Snapshot: Above, people enjoying a Monday dyed red on the Ion Beach Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. Fierce sand storms of the Sahara have It covered the islands and closed airports.
DNA The rediscovery of a species of fly in Wales shows how a novel process called Environmental DNA sampling can help control endangered species.
What we are reading: This Bon Appétit report on improvised kitchens that have appeared in a camp along the US-Mexico border. Kim Severson, our national food correspondent, calls it "proof that the urge to cook never goes away, even in the most difficult circumstances."
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: Losing an earring, even a cheap one, can be an emotional experience, perhaps it is the sight of the earring remaining only in the jeweler, missing your partner. But if you lose one, don't despair: There are online communities that can help you find the right replacement.
And now for the backstory in …
Following Kanye West
An eccentric world celebrity has become a daily presence in a closely connected city of approximately 10,000 people. Jonah Bromwich, a feature reporter, visited Cody, Wyo., To learn more about how residents feel about the new superstar next door: Kanye West. Mr. Bromwich talked with Lindsey Underwood, an editor, about what he found there.
Lindsey: What is Kanye doing in Cody?
Jonah He is living there in the first place. That was surprising to me. He is there a lot. He has befriended many of the people who live there, and people have become accustomed to seeing him. I was there asking questions about him for a couple of days, and it came quickly. He also moved his brand, Yeezy, there. So he's designing shoes, making music, basically being Kanye, but in Wyoming.
Lindsey: Cody has been an enclave for the rich and famous for some time. What is the appeal?
Jonah It is one of the most beautiful places I've been. It is really close to Yellowstone, and it looks amazing. Sky, mountains, wild animals, etc. Actually, there are many bears, which is probably attractive to some people.
Lindsey: So, the missing piece is Kanye himself.
Jonah Yes 😭
Lindsey: What happened?
Jonah Well, it was always conceived and presented as a piece about Cody, not about Kanye. But it was inevitable that he would walk where he lives asking people about him. Word spread quite quickly that I was there. And then we had a week-long conversation with his publicist, which culminated in the acceptance of an interview. I booked flights to return to Cody, and the next day my editor called me to tell me they had canceled the interview.
I almost wanted to say, "they got the deal," because that's how Kanye would describe what happened to him when they were originally going to give him his record deal in "Last call."
This interview was conducted for "Wait …"Our newsletter on how celebrities and technology are changing our world. It has been edited and condensed.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Penn
Thank you
You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the corporate impulse to fight climate change.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a clue: philosopher who originated the "allegory of the cave,quot; (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Tyson Wheatley, travel photographer and pioneer on Instagram, joins The Times to oversee the strategy and development of its presence on the platform.
