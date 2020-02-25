Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein, Brexit: Your Tuesday Briefing

Smarter life: Losing an earring, even a cheap one, can be an emotional experience, perhaps it is the sight of the earring remaining only in the jeweler, missing your partner. But if you lose one, don't despair: There are online communities that can help you find the right replacement.

Following Kanye West

An eccentric world celebrity has become a daily presence in a closely connected city of approximately 10,000 people. Jonah Bromwich, a feature reporter, visited Cody, Wyo., To learn more about how residents feel about the new superstar next door: Kanye West. Mr. Bromwich talked with Lindsey Underwood, an editor, about what he found there.

Lindsey: What is Kanye doing in Cody?

Jonah He is living there in the first place. That was surprising to me. He is there a lot. He has befriended many of the people who live there, and people have become accustomed to seeing him. I was there asking questions about him for a couple of days, and it came quickly. He also moved his brand, Yeezy, there. So he's designing shoes, making music, basically being Kanye, but in Wyoming.

Lindsey: Cody has been an enclave for the rich and famous for some time. What is the appeal?

Jonah It is one of the most beautiful places I've been. It is really close to Yellowstone, and it looks amazing. Sky, mountains, wild animals, etc. Actually, there are many bears, which is probably attractive to some people.