Corey Feldman talks about Corey Haim's alleged violation of Dr. Oz – Watch video

Corey Feldman is ready to name names, and in his next documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, he reveals the name of the alleged rapist of his good friend Corey Haim. Speaking to Dr. Oz on Monday, Corey said it was about time that the Hollywood pedophiles who abused the two Coreys face the punishment that corresponds to them. He also believes that when people name the alleged "rapist,quot; in his movie, other victims will come forward and that person will face so much violent reaction (legal and otherwise) that there will be no time to take revenge on those who spoke. Corey has stated that the names of six pedophiles will be revealed in the film that will air once, on March 9, 2020. The film will premiere on the eve of the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death.

Corey has recently talked about the emotional and sexual abuse that he and Corey Haim suffered while Hollywood teenagers ripped their hearts apart and said the industry protects abusers and railroad victims in silence.

You can watch a video clip of Dr. Oz's episode where Corey Feldman talked about Corey Haim below.

As Dr. Oz was able to watch the full movie before those who bought tickets, it was interesting to hear his answer. Dr. Oz stated the following.

"There is one individual in particular who was allegedly involved in the violation of Corey Haim."

Corey Feldman responded with a simple "right."

Dr. Oz continued: "That he told you and others, in the movie, that you have interviewed the same story and this man you gave the rapist nickname."

Again, Corey Feldman replied: "Correct."

Following Corey's response, Dr. Oz declared.

“You revealed his real name in the movie. It was surprising to me to hear it. Do you know your name will be mentioned in this movie?

To which, Corey Feldman replied: "I think he approached someone inside my circle and let him know that he knows where I am, and that he has a way of finding me."

Corey Feldman also made a concert on Twitter where he announced the sale of tickets for the movie that will be available for viewing on the MyTruthDoc.com website.

https://t.co/4JnNMOmrL1 – The next news network (@NextNewsNetwork) February 23, 2020

Did you buy tickets to see My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys?

Tickets are still available on the website. Are you going to watch the Corey Feldman documentary?



