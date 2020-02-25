Construction to extend the Dallas North toll road has begun – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9f310cac832052de4d47bd4dd356843e11% %MINIFYHTML9f310cac832052de4d47bd4dd356843e12%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction has begun to extend the Dallas North Tollway toll road into one of the fastest growing parts of the metroplex.

The North Texas Highway Authority is building a bridge to extend the North Dallas Highway over United States 380 to the city of Prosper. Finally, the project will take the highway to FM 428 in Celina.

"I mean I'll be ready for construction, but I think it will be good," said Renee Wiggins, who lives in Prosper.

The exchange over the bridge in U.S. 380 will cost around $ 90 million. Another $ 100 million will go towards expanding the Dallas North Tollway toll road to that point.

Extending the highway another six miles or so until Celina will cost an additional $ 350 million.

"So, in total, $ 550 million is being invested in that region to boost growth and get people where they are going," said Michael Rey with NTTA.

NTTA expects the new development along the extension to continue construction, but some are concerned that congestion in the area only increases.

"It would bring more nearby communities and there would be more population and definitely increase traffic," said Sujit Surendran Pillai, who takes the North Dallas Highway every day.

Others are excited about what the toll could bring.

"I think it will be great," said Theresa Milliman, who lives in Allen.

NTTA believes that the project will finally relieve congestion at Frisco and Prosper, but for now, drivers will have to deal with the construction.

"We are going to see a lot of activity in the next half decade or so at the Dallas North Tollway," Rey said.

Urge drivers to pay attention when they go through construction areas and give them enough space to work. The construction of the bridge to Prosper should be completed by the end of 2022.