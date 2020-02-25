Conservationists disagree on federal plan to poison invading mice in Farallones Islands – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Last summer, federal wildlife officials proposed to the California Coastal Commission a controversial plan to throw poison granules in the Farallones Islands to kill invading mice. After the public protest, the proposal was withdrawn, but now it is back and confronts the conservation groups with each other.

The plan is for a helicopter to throw almost 3,000 pounds of bait granules mixed with rodent poison in the South Farallones Islands to kill an invading mouse colony transported there during the Gold Rush days. Federal life authorities Wild say that the colony has attracted a small group of digging owls that, when they finish feeding on mice, begin to kill chicks of a fragile species called Cinderella Storm Petrel.

"People are outraged by this plan," said Kelle Kacmaricik, director of Wildlife Defense at the Wildcare Animal Hospital in San Rafael. "They can't believe that the federal agency that protects our wildlife is considering a highly toxic anticoagulant rodenticide on these islands to kill the mice that have been there for 100 years."

Wildcare was instrumental in getting the state of California to ban brodifacoum, the type of poison they want to use on the island. That happened after a study showed that 76 percent of all animals that perished in the hospital had some trace of rodent poison in their systems. Kacmaricik says that other birds, such as western seagulls, will die if they eat poisoned mice.

"These chemicals are everywhere," he said. "Introducing such highly toxic chemicals is amazing and that would even be considered."

It may be surprising to hear that the Golden Gate Audubon Society is supporting the plan. They and other conservation groups believe that mice should be eradicated, once and for all, or that the Cinderella Storm Petrel could be in danger of extinction.

"That impact is so great that it can have a direct effect on the survival of that species everywhere," said Pam Young, Executive Director of the Audubon Society. "Petrels are now in such a steep decline, more pronounced than before, that the risk of disappearing from this island is now really critical."

Young points out a similar plan on the island of South Georgia, near Antarctica, which reportedly has been successful in eradicating rats that were established there 200 years ago. She wants to try the same thing in the Farallones Islands to protect the petrels. But Kacmarcik believes that US Fish and Wildlife is trying to protect the petrel even if it means killing other birds. She prefers to use non-toxic methods that, according to the Environmental Impact Report, says officials are not even considering.

"One of the answers was that,quot; the investigation of non-toxic methods is beyond the scope of this project, "Kacmarcik said.

The plan will be presented again to the next meeting of the California Coastal Commission, from June 10 to 12, in Petaluma. Public comments on the subject will be heard at that time.