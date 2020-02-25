Commercial deadline NHL 2020: analysis of the best players, prospects and selections that moved

No single date on the NHL calendar can transform an organization's fortune as drastically as the annual trade deadline. Whether a team is buying assets for a deep playoff race or selling veterans to trim the payroll, the anticipation surrounding the event traditionally reaches a crescendo in the afternoon instead of approaching at 3 p.m. ET deadline itself. This year, however, was a bit different, since the most important names on most of the trading boards (Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck of Florida) determined their respective futures during The first part of the day's procedures.

%MINIFYHTMLb4f474cb8a488270e9fa11e955d49ac011% %MINIFYHTMLb4f474cb8a488270e9fa11e955d49ac012%

To anyone's surprise, the Stanley Cup contenders, such as the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers, made at least one major acquisition that could increase their chances of postseason success. On the contrary, a handful of smaller teams whose seasons were already on life support stood firm in their resolve to acquire additional draft selections and notable prospects.

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: Tracker | Best and worst deals

Of all the transactions made during Monday's frenzy, the following were the only offers that involved notable prospects or a first-round selection.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5a/31/brady-skjei-new-york-rangers-022520-getty-ftrjpeg_1ee90wcocxsjo1vuwyxmzbm974.jpg?t=2098630864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Hurricanes get: Brady Skjei (D)

Rangers get: 2020 first round pick (less than two possessed)

Rumors about the future of the 2012 Rangers first round selection began to circulate some time ago, but Skjei's price ($ 5.25 million for the next five years) made the idea of ​​a good return seem unlikely. However, the game inspired by the young left-handed defender Ryan Lindgren and his partner Adam Fox, along with a drop in the production of Skjei (an assist in his last 16 games) probably helped make the idea of ​​moving it more necessary. Of course, the new signature of Chris Kreider earlier in the day put significant strain on the situation of the Rangers cap, which next season will face a $ 6 million balloon blow courtesy of Kevin Shattenkirk's purchase. The fastest way for general manager Jeff Gorton to ease that burden was to move a contract, and he found a taker in the hurricanes contenders.

Carolina already has strong defenders to compensate for Skjei's shortcomings in her own final and yet is a capable piece with experience in the playoffs. Still, Rod Brind & # 39; Amour's team reached the end of last year's conference and is eager to return; however, Skjei does not seem to be the type of player with enough influence to help them jump past Boston or Tampa.

The chose

Surprisingly, the Canes were willing to separate from one of their two first-round picks in the 2020 draft, with the smaller of the two heading to New York. The Canes acquired an extra Toronto first-round pick when they added Patrick Marleau during the summer, and at this time the Leafs selection will remain in Carolina's possession. As things stand, they have 74 points and Toronto has 72 with two more played games. The fact that both teams could miss the postseason and provide the Rangers with a lottery selection makes it a homer for Gorton and Co.

Advantage: Rangers

Janne Kuokkanen https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7a/b4/janne-kuokkanen-finland-022520-getty-ftrjpeg_z63mprvbj1hl15oyqmuy4q5j5.jpg?t=2099795440,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Hurricanes get: Sami Vatanen (D); 50 percent of the contract withheld

Devils get: Janne Kuokkanen (F), Fredrik Claesson (D) and 2020 fourth round conditional selection

The Devils may have had high hopes for this season, but the experience has been a disaster. New Jersey not only continued its busy offseason tripping out of the door, but finally fired head coach John Hynes and was forced to change the 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall to Arizona. Although most of the pre-deadline narratives focused on the scoring end Kyle Palmieri, instead, they moved an often-injured puck like Vatanen and his expiring contract. When dealing with Hall to the Yotes, the end Blake Coleman to Tampa and defender Andy Greene to the Islanders, general manager Tom Fitzgerald cut more than $ 30 million from the salary cap, which threw half of the annual hit of $ 4,875 million of Vatanen and left it even more.

Like the acquisition of Skjei, the Canes needed blue line insurance with Dougie Hamilton (broken leg) and now Brett Pesce (shoulder) sidelined by injuries. The only problem with Vatanen is that he is also injured. In fact, he has lost more than 50 games in the last three seasons combined, with the last injury coming from a blocked shot that forced New Jersey to place him in the injured reserve. But don't let that fool you into believing that Finn, 28, is a kind of two-way warrior: Vatanen's game is focused on the offensive and probably would have accumulated more points (23 in 47 games) if the Demons had He used it more than PK Subban or Will Butcher in favorable situations.

MORE: greasers, hurricanes and the rest of the winners on the day of the deadline

the prospect

In Kuokkanen, the Devils acquire a delicacy forward with a solid construction that can play in the center or the wing. Selected by Carolina in the second round of 2016, Kuokkanen has been one of the best scorers under 21 years of AHL in Charlotte. His average points per game since joining the league in 2018 has increased every year: 0.66 in 2018 to 0.79 in 2019, and beating 0.81 in 52 games this season. You can run the power game from the middle of the wall, as well as any prospectus trained by AHL, and the most important reason you have not seen more than 11 games of the NHL experience is simply that the parent club is deep in every position, at all levels

Advantage: it is a wash.

Barclay Goodrow https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/fd/18/barclay-goodrow-042319-getty-ftr_ej4n1yul7nxf18syaaozk2mjy.jpg?t=1308099682,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Lightning get: Barclay Goodrow (F) and third round selection 2020

Sharks get: Anthony Greco (F) and 2020 first round pick

It is clear that GM Julien BriseBois thinks that his Lightning, you know, the team in the middle of a 23-4-1 race, is not strong enough to win in the postseason. How else could one explain that in the last eight days, each of his next two first-round picks has changed to two-way strikers like Coleman and Goodrow; The latter only has 26 goals in almost 300 NHL games. Yes, it was Goodrow who scored the winning goal of the game in overtime in Game 7 to ensure a return victory over Las Vegas in the first round of last year's playoffs and Coleman is one of the toughest penalty killers; However, both movements reeked of despair. The high price that BriseBois paid would be almost impossible to validate unless the Bolts, at a minimum, win the Eastern Conference.

The chose

For Sharks and GM Doug Wilson, the exchange for Erik Karlsson came to the inevitable conclusion that his miserable season would end without giving them the benefit of a lottery election. However, snatching a first-round player from Tampa for a player who is essentially a glorified player certainly softens the blow. As of today, San José is ready to have at least three selections in the first two rounds, a luxury they haven't had since 2014.

Advantage: sharks

Slava Demin https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1f/23/slava-demin-denver-022520-getty-ftrjpeg_1nu6wbwc741sn1b719nmtb31ia.png?t=2100662864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Blackhawks get: Malcolm Subban (G), Slava Demin (LHD) and 2020 second round pick

The Golden Knights get: Robin Lehner (G) and Martins Dzierkals (RW)

Maple Leafs gets: fifth round selection 2020 from Las Vegas

A pending unrestricted free agent porter like Lehner was one of the most coveted targets in the market, but many are unlikely to see Las Vegas as a possible landing place. However, the Hawks were able to send their co-No. 1 goalkeeper for a younger backstop in Subban, a second assailant in 2020 and an intriguing perspective on Demin. From a statistical point of view, traditional Lehner numbers may seem pedestrian (.918 savings percentage, 3.01 goals against average), but advanced numbers indicate that Lehner was incredibly competent: his 7.54 goals saved above average (GSAA ) ranked fifth in the league between goalkeepers with at least 1200 minutes played.

Although this agreement may create a small goalkeeper controversy with incumbent Marc-Andre Fleury, the truth is that Vegas bought an excellent insurance policy at a reasonable price.

MORE: Dubas de Leafs "won't come and bulls,quot;

Perspective

The Knights have done quite well at the draft table in a short period of time, specifically in subsequent rounds. Demin was one of his best defense prospects even though he was elected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. California native Demin as a sophomore has shown promise as a deep defender of Denver, an elite college program . He was much appreciated before his career in the NCAA, as he was selected to play in the US Team. UU. In the Ivan Hlinka Tournament and the All-American Perspective Game 2018. A great-bodied record pitcher knows how to defend himself and play with confidence, in addition to presenting opponents with a physical barrier. Keep in mind that one of Chicago's top prospects is the Pioneer's defense, Ian Mitchell, so you should expect the Hawks' exploration staff to have seen Demin in the last two seasons.

Advantage: Golden Knights

Erik Haula https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d9/a0/erik-haula-carolina-hurricanes-022520-getty-ftrjpeg_15jp8ogcm58xj192qfcb7wmz01.jpg?t=2101188768,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Hurricanes get: Vincent Trocheck (F)

The panthers get: Erik Haula (F), Lucas Wallmark (F), Chase Priskie (D) and Eetu Luostarinen (F)

If you had to classify any of Monday's offers as a blockbuster, then it would probably be this great success.

Trocheck is less than three years old eliminated from a season of 75 points and does not turn 27 for another five months. He also has an annual cap of $ 4.75 million with two full seasons remaining in his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in July 2023. Although his production has dropped from 31 goals in 2018 to 10 goals in each of the last two Seasons, their speed and propensity for shooting are two things that the Canes hope to combine with their fast-paced possession game.

However, the biggest surprise was not that Florida was willing to exchange a key breakthrough during its playoff chase, but how much Carolina was willing to pay to acquire it. Both Haula (12 goals) and Wallamark (11 goals) have surpassed Trocheck in less ice time, and both can play in the center while winning more than 50 percent of their draws. In addition, Wallmark was a second-unit criminal killer for the Canes, who until Sunday had the sixth best percentage of the league in the PK. Add a couple of mid-level prospects in the Priskie defense and the Luostarinen game center, and you have all the components of what appears to be a massive overpayment at the end of Carolina.

The prospects

It is important to recognize how deep the hurricane farming system has been in recent seasons. The accumulation began under former general manager Ron Francis and has continued with Don Waddell. Carolina has one of the best AHL teams in recent years: Checkers won the Calder Cup last year and has blue chip prospects there, in the North American youth leagues or in Europe. But, the success of the parent club has caused a slight delay in the available NHL opportunities. Like the aforementioned Kuokkanen and the recently negotiated end Julien Gauthier, both Priskie and Luostarinen were two notable prospects who have succeeded at the lowest levels but were otherwise blocked from a legitimate shot at a full-time NHL concert .

Priskie, who turns 24 in mid-March, is an AHL rookie and very good. His 31 points in 52 games is the fourth among AHL defenders of the first year, and his ability to play with a quarterback and hasten the disc are two great reasons why the Ladies own one of the best units in the league With the advantage of man. Skating, diversion and play are three aspects of the Priskie game that should benefit the Florida affiliate in Springfield.

Luostarinen, 21, was one of Finland's best junior players in the SM-Liiga elite of Finland after scoring 15 goals and 36 points for KalPa a season ago. However, like most European imports, its transition in 2019-20 to the American style of AHL has been more deliberate than perfect, although Luostarinen's size (6 feet 3 inches), hands and passing skills They are impressive. The Panthers already have the first 2016 assailant Henrik Borgstrom on the farm, so stay tuned for the possibility that the two Finnish strikers are united on the same line.

Advantage: Florida

Jean-Gabriel Pageau https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/62/a0/jean-gabriel-pageau-111419-getty-ftr_119frd8fh4jt01kvun7pls1osy.jpg?t=1802922950,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The islanders get: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (F)

Senators get: 2020 conditional first round selection, 2020 second round selection and a 2022 conditional third round selection

Needless to say, any attempt made by the islanders to remove Chris Kreider from the rival Rangers was bound to fail, so grabbing an energetic forward like Pageau proved to be an acceptable but expensive contingency. For the first time since his days as GM of the Devils and Ilya Kovalchuk's infamous 2010 deal, Lou Lamoriello threw the dice on Monday and set a first-round pick on the deadline for a pending UFA. But unlike the extension of Kovalchuk that took a few months to finalize, the general manager of Isles wasted little time in locking Pageau to a six-year, $ 30 million contract.

On paper, a high-energy forward like the 27-year-old center seems to be the perfect complement to Barry Trotz's strict control system. Pageau is an excellent penalty killer and can go shot by shot with the best that an opposing team can offer and has also won more than 50 percent of his draws in each of the last five seasons.

Commercial Ratings: Pageau | Athanasiou

Selections

Last week, Lamoriello's desire to make the Islanders a legitimate Stanley Cup contender convinced him to go through a 2020 second-round pick to the New Jersey division rival for 37-year-old defender Andy Greene. A high price for an aged rearguard, but it would pale in comparison to the two guaranteed selections he offered to Ottawa for Pageau. The first round was the obvious key to the entire agreement, and he gives credit to Sens general manager Pierre Dorion for limiting the New York protection request to only the first three of the 2020 draft.

The islanders, even with the additions they have made in recent days, are by no means guaranteed to reach the playoffs. While the possibility of Ottawa leaving with another lottery selection of the top 15 is more a remote possibility than a guarantee, the fact that the senators scored high in the draft selection department through an exchange involving A contract that expires should not be lost.

Advantage: it is a wash