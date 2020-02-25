Colorado lawmakers approve the repeal of the death penalty in the middle of the night

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
Around 4 a.m., after approximately 11 hours of discussion, a shadow-eyed Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal the death penalty.

Most of that time was occupied by Republicans, either making speeches or submitting several failed amendments to the bill in an effort to curb project turnover. They forced a couple of hours of debate over whether voters should be able to decide on this issue, but the Democrats rejected those amendments.

"I will not dodge difficult problems by sending them to people," said Jeni Arndt of Fort Collins, a sponsor of the repeal bill. "We are people."

At one point, a Republican representative, Steve Humphrey of Severence, read the Bible for approximately 39 minutes in a row.

Deferring the bill was a team effort for Republicans, although representatives Dave Williams, Terri Carver, Richard Holtorf, Larry Liston and Lori Saine were particularly instrumental. Democrats barely spoke after midnight.

"One side of this assembly defended families and victims," ​​said Saine of Dacono. "One side defended the criminals."

The tone was grim during most of the discussion, particularly when Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Aurora, gave a long speech about his son, Alex, who was killed in the shooting at the Aurora Theater and whose murderer was not paid off. of death

