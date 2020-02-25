Colorado lawmakers approve the repeal of the death penalty in the middle of the night

Around 4 a.m., after approximately 11 hours of discussion, a shadow-eyed Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal the death penalty.

Most of that time was occupied by Republicans, either making speeches or submitting several failed amendments to the bill in an effort to curb project turnover. They forced a couple of hours of debate over whether voters should be able to decide on this issue, but the Democrats rejected those amendments.

"I will not dodge difficult problems by sending them to people," said Jeni Arndt of Fort Collins, a sponsor of the repeal bill. "We are people."

At one point, a Republican representative, Steve Humphrey of Severence, read the Bible for approximately 39 minutes in a row.

Deferring the bill was a team effort for Republicans, although representatives Dave Williams, Terri Carver, Richard Holtorf, Larry Liston and Lori Saine were particularly instrumental. Democrats barely spoke after midnight.

"One side of this assembly defended families and victims," ​​said Saine of Dacono. "One side defended the criminals."

The tone was grim during most of the discussion, particularly when Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Aurora, gave a long speech about his son, Alex, who was killed in the shooting at the Aurora Theater and whose murderer was not paid off. of death

Tuesday morning's vote was taken by voice, so it is not known exactly what the margin was. But throughout the debate it seemed that Sullivan would be the only Democrat to vote against the repeal of the death penalty, and that no Republican would support the repeal. This was not a problem for the Democrats who led the bill, since the party has an advantage of 17 votes in the House.

The bill, which passed the Senate much stricter last month, needs a final vote from the House to be referred to Governor Jared Polis, who has said he will promulgate it once he arrives at his desk. The result of this final vote, which could occur as soon as Wednesday, is not in doubt.

Colorado would be the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty.