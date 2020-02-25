Clippers dismantle Grizzlies to break the losing streak of 3 games – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6a508349b7b41ce92501c25a718259c811% %MINIFYHTML6a508349b7b41ce92501c25a718259c812%

– Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers notified Monday night how dominant they can be with a healthy list.

Leonard scored 25 points in three quarters when the Clippers broke a losing streak of three games with a 124-97 defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Montrezl Harrell had 22 points for Los Angeles, which he led at all times and rose 35 at the beginning of the second quarter.

“I thought we played with high intensity. I thought our boys were excited to see everyone, "Coach Doc Rivers said." We set the tone with our defense. With the way we can score, if we stop, we will score many points. "

The Clippers were driven by the return of Paul George and Patrick Beverley. George, who tensed his left hamstring again before the All-Star break, returned after missing last Saturday's game and scored seven of the first nine points in Los Angeles. Beverley, who was out five games with a groin injury, had six points. George played 21 minutes and Beverley 19.

Both were able to slowly return to the lineup while Leonard set the tone. He had 14 points in the first quarter when the Clippers roared to a 40-14 lead. The All-Star forward scored 10 straight, including two dumps, to extend the Los Angeles lead to 24-6 with 3:49 remaining in the period.

It was the third time this season and the second time against Memphis that Los Angeles accumulated 40 or more points in the first 12 minutes. George scored seven of the first nine points when the Clippers shot 16 of 25 from the field in the fourth.

"I hope we can keep moving forward. It is important that everyone can play, know their roles and be consistent," said Leonard, who finished 10 of 17 from the field and caught eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

Memphis' 14 points were the least allowed in Los Angeles in the first quarter of this season. The Grizzlies missed nine of their first 10 shots and 16 of 21 in the period by committing eight turnovers.

“That was a difficult first quarter. We have to get ready and know that the teams will attack us defensively, ”said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.

Harrell scored six straight points at the beginning of the second to give the Clippers a 49-14 mattress. They climbed 66-37 at halftime after setting a low season for points allowed in the first half.

"It felt good. We went out with the right mindset," Harrell said. "We will continue to improve as a group and as the boys recover."

Ja Morant had 16 points and Josh Jackson scored 14 for Memphis (28-29), which has lost three straight to fall below .500. The Grizzlies, who are hanging from the eighth seed in the Western Conference, had 24 points at the end of the third quarter before the Clippers (38-19) extended their lead to 37 in the middle of the fourth.

"It's a great team. I knew they were ready for us," Morant said. "Obviously the playoffs are in our minds, but we're not living and dying with just one game."

LONG DAY

Rivers spent the whole day at the Staples Center. He was there as part of the contingent of the Clippers during Kobe Bryant's memorial service and stayed while the arena was changing to basketball.

“This morning was sensational. The game was great too. It has been a good long day, ”said Rivers. “I thought the spirit inside the arena was beautiful this morning. There were so many people in our league that you lose contact with. What he did was gather a lot of people again. "

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke played only three minutes due to pain in his right hip. Clarke started with Jaren Jackson in the next two weeks due to a sprained left knee.

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr. had his first start with Los Angeles and scored 13 points. The eighth year forward was acquired from the Knicks in a three-team exchange on February 6. Leonard's five initials, Morris, Ivica Zubac, George and Beverley marked the 29th different lineup with which the Clippers have opened a game this season.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)