Clint Eastwood backs Mike Bloomberg for the 2020 presidential election

WENN / Instar / W. Wade

Apparently not impressed by Donald Trump's first term, the director of & # 39; Richard Jewell & # 39; He joins Michael Douglas to express his support for the former mayor of New York City.

Up News Info –

Clint eastwood has changed alliances for the presidential elections of 2020 in the US UU., Leaving the current leader Donald Trump in favor of Democrat Michael Bloomberg.

The former Republican defender never officially supported Trump in 2016, but he did defend the real estate mogul who became a reality television star over allegations of racist comments, urging critics to simply "get over it."

"We are really in a p ** s generation. Everyone is walking on eggshells," Eastwood said at the time.

"We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of things. When I grew up, those things were not called racist."

However, the "dirty Harry" icon does not seem to be too impressed with Trump's first term in office, and admits that while he approves "certain things" he has accomplished, Eastwood is not a fan of his brutal behavior.

The actor / director tells The Wall Street Journal that he would like Trump to act "in a more gentle way, without tweeting and calling people."

"Personally, I wish it didn't reach that level," Eastwood shared.

Revealing that he is now supporting Bloomberg for the White House, he added: "The best we can do is take Mike Bloomberg there."

At 89 he joins Michael Douglas by expressing his support for the former mayor of New York City, Bloomberg, who is currently struggling to win the Democratic nomination for the November elections.