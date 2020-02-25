Clashes erupt in migrant camps in the Greek islands | Greece News

%MINIFYHTML23dd6f1a1c722d78b531958e22b1822411% %MINIFYHTML23dd6f1a1c722d78b531958e22b1822412%

Clashes erupted on two Greek islands early Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of migrant detention centers at a focal point of the refugee crisis.

Incidents were reported in Lesbos and Chios, in the outlying Greek islands along the front line of a migratory flow of refugees and asylum seekers.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML23dd6f1a1c722d78b531958e22b1822413% %MINIFYHTML23dd6f1a1c722d78b531958e22b1822414%

Witnesses said about 500 people tried to block the unloading of heavy machinery during the night to begin construction of a construction site in Lesbos.

%MINIFYHTML23dd6f1a1c722d78b531958e22b1822415% %MINIFYHTML23dd6f1a1c722d78b531958e22b1822416%

Clashes followed in the streets, and residents tried to block access to the construction site. Police used tear gas in clashes with locals near the area, where dozens of people wore surgical masks, including a priest. Similar tensions were reported in Chios.

The conservative government of Greece has taken a markedly tougher stance towards migration compared to the previous leftist government, issuing a tender for the construction of a floating fence to deter asylum seekers arriving by sea and introducing more processing procedures Rapids that could increase deportations.

The site in Lesbos will be a closed camp, in which residents will be locked up overnight, which strictly controls access and will replace a current open access camp in Moria, an expanding facility built for less than 3,000 people, but now It can accommodate more than 18,000 asylum seekers.

"The government is making an effort to change something, to implement a plan," said a government official.

"If we don't build new facilities, living conditions will not improve."

Greek authorities plan to build closed detention facilities on the islands Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros. The islands are near Turkey, from where thousands of asylum seekers go to Europe every year.

Hundreds of thousands of people crossed to Europe from Turkey through Greece in 2015 and 2016 before an agreement negotiated by the European Union limited the flow.

However, there has been a resurgence in arrivals since September 2019.