Ciara presents #BlackGirlMagic and natural hairstyles for the cover of "FAULT,quot; magazine

# Roommates, Ciara is finishing Black History Month with a high note, courtesy of its corresponding cover and photo shoot for the magazine "FAULT,quot;. In the beautiful photos, she wears a variety of natural hairstyles and fierce poses that would make a professional model jealous.

Although, she is currently waiting for her third child with the husband of the NFL superstar, Russell Wilson, Ciara is proving that being pregnant does not mean that you still cannot be fabulous. Covering the "FAULT,quot; magazine with a colorful combination of a quilted jacket, a sweater and hair ties, Ciara looks equally playful and pretty.

In the following photos within the magazine, she wore so many natural hair styles with style that you might be inspired to want to duplicate them yourself immediately. In one shot, Ciara had two hairstyles in one: Bantu knots and a huge afro.

In the front, he wore Bantu knots completely combed for babies. On the back, the huge Afro was complemented with shiny hair clips, some of which spelled words like "boss," "icon," and "queen."

For another photo on the subject, Ciara wore a pair of red PVC boots to the knee and a pink and red quilted jacket. She showed her model figure in a long pink knitted sweater that had the word "chaos,quot; written in red capital letters.

In another snapshot, Ciara showed that she can be a chameleon and changed her hair to incredibly beautiful dreadlocks. At the end of each fear I had a letter attached that ended up spelling the word "melanin." She complemented the look with a pair of gold chains and large hoop earrings.

Well, this is definitely a way to remember Black History Month 2020!

