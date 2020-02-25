Cian Healy will miss the rest of the Six Nations campaign in Ireland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLee5db2f7499894290e0a4b0e8afa862f11% %MINIFYHTMLee5db2f7499894290e0a4b0e8afa862f12%





Irishman Cian Healy was injured during the first half of the loss to England over the weekend.

Irish propman Cian Healy will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a hip problem sustained in the defeat of Sunday 24-12 by England.

Healy was expelled in the first half in Twickenham with a head injury coach, Andy Farrell, described as a "shaken hip,quot; and an examination revealed the extent of the damage.

The 32-year-old is missing from a 28-man squad that will meet in Dublin on Wednesday for a two-day camp.

Healy is the loose head of Ireland's first choice and the reverse means that he has been denied the opportunity to reach 100 caps during the Six Nations.

Sunday's game was his 98th and he would have expected to have accumulated two more in the remaining games against Italy and France.

Several players have returned to their clubs to play in PRO14 this weekend, including Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O & # 39; Donoghue.

English duo Elliot Daly and Courtney Lawes reflect on Sunday's 24-12 victory over Ireland in Twickenham

However, Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O & # 39; Toole will attend the camp after the postponement of Ulster's confrontation against Benetton.

The second row of the Lions, Ian Henderson, returns to the team after being removed from the team to face England due to the birth of his son, while Will Addison will continue his rehab in Ulster this week.

Ireland Camp, Dublin – February 26-28, 2020

Backups: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forward:

Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Ulster), Peter O & # 39; Mahony (Munster), Tom O & # 39; Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster))